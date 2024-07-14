White Sox select left-handed pitcher Hagen Smith with the No. 5 pick in 2024 MLB Draft

The White Sox selected left-hander Hagen Smith from Arkansas with the No. 5 pick in the 2024 MLB Draft. He becomes the first player taken in the Chris Getz era.

There’s added pressure for the selection because of MLB’s new draft rules. Since the White Sox are considered a big-market team and don’t receive money in MLB’s revenue-sharing plan, they’re prohibited from selecting in the lottery in back-to-back years.

“You’ve got to get the first one right,” amateur scouting director Mike Shirley said. “It’s a pivotal moment for the organization.”

Smith went 9-2 with a 2.04 ERA this past season. He won the SEC Player of the Year and led the nation in batting average against (.144) and strikeout rate (17.3 per nine innings). He also had 161 strikeouts in 84 innings.

He adds another high-velocity arm to the Sox organization. Five of the Sox’ top-10 prospects are pitchers.

The pick was a bit of a surprise because Shirley said the team was hoping to land a position player.

“Our preference is position players at this point because I think that’s something we’re looking hard at,” Shirley said. “But we’ll see. I think you’ve got to keep adding to the arms. You can never have enough arms. That’s something you’ve got to continue to invest in.”

The last college pitcher the Sox picked was Garrett Crochet, who’s also a left-hander. Smith can touch 100 mph on his fastball with his low release. At 6-3 and 225-pounds, Smith has a strong frame that can help his durability as he continues to grow into his body.

Smith’s best pitch offerings are his fastball and a slider that he uses to get both left-handed- and -right-handed hitters out.

Given the uncertanity surrounding Crochet and starter Erick Fedde — who has a 2.99 ERA — the selection also gives the Sox another talented arm in the farm system.

Smith joins left-hander Noah Schultz, and right-handers Drew Thorpe and Jonathan Cannon as pitchers the Sox hope can develop into starters at the major league level.

Lee’s first half

Catcher Korey Lee closed the door on his first full first half in the majors after Sunday’s 9-3 game against the Pirates.

Lee made the Opening Day roster after an injury to catcher Max Stassi, who is on the 60-day injured list with a hip injury. Lee has assumed the bulk of the catching duties, starting 51 games at the position. Lee, acquired from Houston last season as part of the Kendall Graveman trade, is one of the young players the Sox are hoping can develop this season.

Players say a major league season is a grind, but it’s one thing to hear about it and another to experience it.

“It’s an everyday thing,” Lee said. “You hear it all times that you come in, but you got to be hard on yourself. You got to be hard on each other and hold each other accountable, and that’s what the team is for.”

This and that

• Right-hander Michael Soroka left Sunday’s game with right shoulder soreness after throwing three pitches.

• Center fielder Luis Robert Jr. stole his 11th stolen base on Sunday. Robert walked twice and had three hits.

