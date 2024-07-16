The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, July 16, 2024
White Sox Sports MLB

White Sox select 11 pitchers in draft

Five left-handers among crop of pitchers taken

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
White Sox select 11 pitchers in draft
54123.jpg

Hagen Smith was one of five left-handed pitchers drafted by the White Sox in the 2024 draft.

The strength of the White Sox farm system is on the pitching side, but that didn’t stop them from selecting a pitcher with the No. 5 selection in the major league draft and 11 pitchers in the 20 rounds of the three-day even completed Tuesday.

The Sox picked 11 pitchers (six right-handers and five left-handers), five outfielders, three infielders, one catcher and one two-way player.

“I love the pitching we were able to acquire,” amateur scouting director Mike Shirley said after completing three days of draft work that began with Arkansas lefty Hagen Smith being taken with the fifth pick. “I love the old time philosophy ... you take as many left-handers as you can take in the draft.

“There’s quite a few in there. Left-handers get more runway. I liked the amount we took and it starts with Hagen and (high school lefty Blake) Larson (with the third pick).”

