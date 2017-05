Two dead in four-vehicle crash near Crete

Two people were killed in a crash Thursday afternoon near south suburban Crete.

One semi truck, two pickups and a passenger vehicle crashed at 12:10 p.m. on Route 1, just south of Goodenow Road, according to Illinois State Police.

Two people were killed, police said. Additional details weren’t immediately available.

Route 1 is closed at Goodenow Road and vehicles are being rerouted.