Friday, January 20, 2023
Faculty and their supporters hold signs during a UIC Faculty United union strike at the University of Illinois Chicago at their Near West Side campus, Tuesday, Jan. 17. The UIC Faculty United union is demanding increased salaries, learning disability assessments for students, mental health support for students and improved job security.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Picture Chicago: Must-see photos from this week in news

From capturing a UIC Faculty United union strike to Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrations, the Cubs Convention, city politics and more, Sun-Times photographers were out capturing another week in our city.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
One More Dog Rescue co-funder Kelly Dietrich holds Lord Herald, a Chihuahua thought to be about 10 years old, outside her home in Humboldt Park, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. Lord Herald went viral after a sarcastic post by the organization deemed him the least adoptable dog in the world.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Christopher Morel, with the Chicago Cubs, signs autographs during the 2023 Cubs Convention at the Sheraton Grand Chicago, Friday, Jan. 13.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Time

A red cardinal bites a leaf at Montrose Point Bird Sanctuary, Thursday, Jan. 12. The coldest months of the year might not seem like the best time to go birding. But, if you’re willing to brave the elements, there are plenty of species to spot in the Chicago area.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Chicago mayoral candidate U.S. Rep. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia greets supporters after speaking at a City Club of Chicago luncheon at Maggiano’s Banquets in River North, Friday afternoon, Jan. 13.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

A photo of 3-year-old Lily Shambrook sits behind attorneys Bradley Cosgrove, left, and Richard Burke Jr., of Clifford Law Offices, after they filed a 10-count lawsuit on behalf of the Shambrook family, during a news conference at the law office, Tuesday, Jan. 17. Lily was killed June 9, 2022 while on her mother’s bike maneuvering around a ComEd truck parked in a bike lane. Lily fell out of her seat and under a passing semi-truck.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

The Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois building at 300 E. Randolph St. lights up the phrase “I HAVE A DREAM” to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Sunday night, Jan. 15.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Bullet holes and a shattered window at a home near where a 21-year-old man was shot and critically wounded while standing with his father and 15-year-old brother in the 4700 block of South Wolcott Avenue in the Back of the Yards neighborhood, Wednesday, Jan. 18.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

State Rep. Kelly Cassidy and state Sen. Celina Villanueva hold the signed House Bill 4664, a bill designed to further protect reproductive heath care providers and patients who are seeking care in Illinois, after Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the bill at 555 W. Monroe in the West Loop, Friday, Jan. 13.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Volunteers Tasha (from left), Aaliya and Brailyn prepare tomato seed starters during a day of giving event by the Obama Foundation and the Honeycomb Project in celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day at the Southside YMCA in Woodlawn, Monday, Jan. 16.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Mayor Lori Lightfoot presides over a Chicago City Council meeting at City Hall in the Loop, Wednesday, Jan. 18.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Chicago mayoral candidates (from left) community activist Ja’Mal Green, Ald. Sophia King (4th), Illinois state Rep. Kam Buckner, businessman Wille Wilson, Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson, former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas, Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Ald. Roderick Sawyer (6th), and U.S. Rep. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia, get ready to debate at WLS-TV ABC Channel 7’s studio, Thursday evening, Jan. 19.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Ollie Gordon, cousin of Emmett Till, delivers remarks after accepting an award for the late Mamie Till-Mobley from Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot during the 37th annual interfaith breakfast at Marriott Marquis Chicago, where faith leaders and officials gathered to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Friday, Jan. 13.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Chicago Bears President and CEO Kevin Warren holds up a Bears helmet during an official announcement of his new role at Halas Hall in Lake Forest, Tuesday, Jan. 17.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

