Friday, January 6, 2023
Boone, the Cook County Sheriff’s Office’s first electronic detecting K-9, licks Internet Crimes Against Children Unit Investigator Daniel Codd’s face at the department offices in Maywood, Tuesday, Dec. 13.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Photography News Chicago

Picture Chicago: Check out 11 must-see photos from the last week

A new K-9 for the Cook County Sheriff’s Office, Vice President Kamala Harris’ latest visit and more in our best recent photos.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Vice President Kamala Harris discusses the Biden administration’s infrastructure investments during a speech at Crowley’s Boat Yard, across from the 95th Street Bridge over the Calumet River, on the Southeast Side, Wednesday, Jan. 4. Harris touted the impact of a $1.2 trillion infrastructure law, which includes a $144 million grant to rehab four bridges along the Calumet River.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Chicago police investigate after a suspected carjacker was killed and two women were injured when the driver of an SUV crashed into the support column of a CTA elevated train line on East Lake and North Wabash streets in the Loop, Wednesday, Jan. 4.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Community activist Andrew Holmes hands out gun locks to drivers, in an effort to raise awareness of gun safety and to prevent minors from handling guns, near the corner of East 95th Street and South Oglesby Avenue on the South Side, Monday, Jan. 2.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Tereasa McGuire, a tourist from Ireland who works as a death doula, tears up while speaking about Pope Benedict XVI, who passed away Saturday, at Holy Name Cathedral in the River North neighborhood, Saturday, Dec. 31. McGuire said she admired him for his tenacity and his death marks “the end of an era.”

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Jennifer Sapitro, a Naperville woman who has lived in Kenya for 11 years, looks over artwork created by students through the organization she helped start, the Uweza Foundation, Thursday, Dec. 15. The Uweza Foundation offers art programs for people in the sprawling, impoverished Kibera section of Nairobi and showcases and sells their artwork through a gallery.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Time

Cook County Clerk Karen Yarbrough officiates for Mandy Fila and Daniel Ferguson, who won the lottery to receive Cook County’s first marriage license of 2023, during a wedding ceremony at the clerk’s Loop office, Tuesday, Jan. 3. Fila and Ferguson have known each other for over 20 years, been a couple for 13 and are raising two children, ages 6 and 9.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Tenants hold posters that read, “No heat no rent” during a news conference outside their apartment building at 2336 N. Spaulding Ave. in Logan Square, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. Tenants of M. Fishman and Co. announced that they are withholding rent in January to compensate themselves for additional expenses incurred when they were without adequate heat for more than a week during the arctic blast in mid-December.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Police investigate the scene where a 15-year-old boy was killed and three other teens were wounded in a car-to-car shooting near East 57th Street and South Prairie Avenue in Washington Park on the South Side, Sunday, Jan. 1.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

After 61 employees were laid off in December, Howard Brown Health workers and their supporters march during an unfair labor practice strike outside Howard Brown Health Sheridan in Uptown, Tuesday, Jan. 3.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Chicago police work the scene where a 14-year-old girl was critically wounded in a shooting in the 2900 block of East 97th Street in Jeffery Manor neighborhood in Chicago’s Southeast Side, Thursday, Jan. 5.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

