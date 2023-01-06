Picture Chicago: Check out 11 must-see photos from the last week

Tenants hold posters that read, “No heat no rent” during a news conference outside their apartment building at 2336 N. Spaulding Ave. in Logan Square, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. Tenants of M. Fishman and Co. announced that they are withholding rent in January to compensate themselves for additional expenses incurred when they were without adequate heat for more than a week during the arctic blast in mid-December.