Picture Chicago: Check out 11 must-see photos from the last week
A new K-9 for the Cook County Sheriff’s Office, Vice President Kamala Harris’ latest visit and more in our best recent photos.
The Latest
All three practiced Friday and could play in the season finale Sunday, unless the Bears opt hold them out.
I used to swim in the lake from late April through early November. Now, I revel in doing it year-round, all winter long, embracing what was once unthinkable. It’s now hard to imagine not doing it.
At Skokie Jewish center, this mural by the ‘Pop Art Rabbi’ aims to convey the essence of a ‘mitzvah’
“There is public art in Skokie and Chicago,” says the Lubavitch Chabad of Skokie rabbi who tapped his friend Rabbi Yitzchok Moully to create the mural. “But there isn’t Jewish public art. And that’s what I wanted.”
Maestro Barenboim previously served as Music Director of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra.
Whether John Catanzara wins or loses, however, Chicago cops will be represented by a conservative white man.