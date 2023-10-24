The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, October 27, 2023
Menu Planner: Sirloin steak kebabs provide a deliciously filling meal

Thinking ahead to your next few meals? Here are some main dishes and sides to try.

By  Andrews McMeel Syndication
   
Susan Nicholson
Make this a special day with sirloin steak kebabs with garlic rosemary butter.

Cattlemen’s Beef Board

Sirloin steak kebabs with garlic rosemary butter

Makes 4 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 8 to 10 minutes

INGREDIENTS

8 ounces red-skinned potatoes

1 pound boneless beef top sirloin (1 inch thick), cut into 1 1/4-inch pieces

1 tablespoon steak seasoning blend

1 tablespoon olive oil

4 ounces cherry tomatoes

4 ounces portobello mushrooms, cut into 1-inch pieces

4 tablespoons butter

1 teaspoon finely chopped fresh rosemary

2 teaspoons finely chopped fresh parsley

1 1/2 teaspoons minced garlic

Additional fresh parsley and fresh rosemary for garnish

Cut potatoes into 1 1/2-inch pieces. Place in microwave-safe dish; cover with vented plastic wrap. Microwave on high 6 to 8 minutes or until just tender, stirring once. Cool slightly. Combine beef, steak seasoning, olive oil, tomatoes, mushrooms and potatoes in a large bowl; toss. Alternately thread beef and vegetables onto metal skewers. Place kebabs on grill over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill 9 to 12 minutes for medium-rare to medium doneness (or 8 to 10 minutes over medium heat on preheated gas grill), turning once and brushing with sauce during last 5 minutes. Meanwhile, in a small saucepan, combine butter, rosemary, parsley and garlic. Melt mixture over low heat. Brush kebabs with sauce during grilling. Garnish with additional rosemary and parsley before serving.

Per serving: 263 calories, 23 grams protein, 13 grams fat (45% calories from fat), 5.7 grams saturated fat, 13 grams carbohydrate, 71 milligrams cholesterol, 637 milligrams sodium, 2 grams fiber.

Carb count: 1.

Lentil soup

Makes about 8 cups

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: about 50 minutes

INGREDIENTS

3 1/2 cups unsalted chicken broth

1/4 cup water

12 ounces beer or 1 1/2 cups additional chicken broth

1 cup dried lentils

1 cup sliced carrots

2 ribs celery, sliced

1 medium onion, chopped

1 fully cooked smoked low-fat kielbasa sausage (about 3 ounces), thinly sliced

2 teaspoons dried or 2 tablespoons chopped fresh basil

1 bay leaf

1/4 teaspoon pepper

2 tablespoons freshly grated Parmesan cheese

In a large pot, combine broth, water, beer (if desired) and lentils; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low; cover and simmer, stirring occasionally, for 20 to 25 minutes or until lentils are tender but not mushy. Stir in carrots, celery, onion, sausage, basil, bay leaf and pepper; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low; cover and simmer, stirring occasionally, for 20 minutes. Remove bay leaf. Sprinkle each serving with cheese; serve.

Per cup: 152 calories, 10 grams protein, 1 gram fat (7% calories from fat), 0.5 gram saturated fat, 23 grams carbohydrate, 7 milligrams cholesterol, 179 milligrams sodium, 4 grams fiber.

Carb count: 1.5.

Shrimp and pasta with ‘alfredo’ sauce

Makes 6 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: less than 10 minutes, plus pasta, shrimp and asparagus

INGREDIENTS

1 pound thin spaghetti

1 pound uncooked shrimp, shelled, deveined and tails removed

1 (5- or 6-ounce) package fresh spinach

1/2 cup whole milk

2 tablespoons freshly grated Parmesan cheese

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper (or more to taste)

1 teaspoon butter

2 ounces (3 wedges) soft creamy Swiss cheese (such as Laughing Cow)

Cook spaghetti according to directions, adding shrimp the last 3 minutes of cooking. Drain spaghetti over spinach in colander; return to pot. Meanwhile, in a small bowl, combine milk, Parmesan cheese, garlic powder, red pepper, butter and soft cheese. Add mixture to pot of drained pasta. Cover and cook on low, stirring often, 3 to 5 minutes or until cheese melts and sauce has thickened slightly; serve.

Per serving: 394 calories, 28 grams protein, 5 grams fat (10% calories from fat), 1.8 grams saturated fat, 59 grams carbohydrate, 132 milligrams cholesterol, 288 milligrams sodium, 2 grams fiber.

Carb count: 4.

Grilled portobello quesadillas

Skip meat: Brush one side of 8 whole-grain tortillas with olive oil. Place portobello mushrooms on 4 of the tortillas (oiled side out). Sprinkle with grated pepper jack cheese. Top with 4 more tortillas, oiled side out. Grill 1 to 3 minutes per side or until cheese is melted and tortillas are crisp. Cut into wedges. Serve with this AVOCADO SALAD: Cut the kernels off 3 ears cooked fresh corn (or use frozen). In a medium bowl, toss with 1 diced avocado, 2 thinly sliced green onions, 1 tablespoon olive oil and coarse salt and pepper to taste.

