FBI agent tells how former Ald. Danny Solis came to wear a wire, cooperate in corruption probes

An FBI agent told a jury Tuesday how he confronted longtime Chicago Ald. Danny Solis early on June 1, 2016, prompting Solis to wear a wire for the feds in a crucial moment that led to blockbuster indictments years later against powerful Illinois politicians.

Special Agent Ryan McDonald testified that the FBI was prepared to execute five search warrants on June 1, 2016, two years into an investigation of Solis’ activities.

One was for Solis’ cellphone, which the feds had tapped for roughly a year. Two were for residences. And two were for Solis’ ward and City Hall offices. Ultimately, McDonald says agents did not search Solis’ offices because “our investigation would then become overt.”

“It would be known to the public,” McDonald testified.

McDonald took the stand Tuesday in the corruption trial of former Chicago Ald. Edward M. Burke, who is now on trial for racketeering, bribery and extortion charges partly because of the evidence Solis helped gather against him.

McDonald’s testimony comes nearly five years to the day after the FBI raided Burke’s offices on Nov. 29, 2018 — sending a loud signal to Chicago that an aggressive public corruption investigation was underway.

Solis’ cooperation with the feds was publicly revealed in January 2019 by the Chicago Sun-Times. Solis, who represented the 25th Ward, left office later that year.

But Burke’s trial has now begun to further lift the curtain on the behind-the-scenes maneuvering by the FBI that took place years before the raid on Burke’s offices. McDonald said the FBI was in “daily” contact with Solis — who led the City Council’s zoning committee — after Solis agreed to wear a wire.

The testimony about Solis is sensitive enough that it prompted several private sidebar discussions between the lawyers and U.S. District Judge Virginia Kendall, out of earshot of the jury. Prosecutors say they do not intend to call Solis to the witness stand during Burke’s trial. Burke’s defense attorneys have insisted they will call him, but they have not made that promise to jurors.

The feds have described Solis as one of Chicago’s “most significant cooperators in the last several decades.” The FBI probe that led to charges against Solis and Burke dates back to 2014 and also led to the racketeering indictment of former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan. He faces his own trial next year.

McDonald testified that he and FBI Special Agent Steven Noldin approached Solis at his home on Delano Court about 7:55 a.m. McDonald testified that he didn’t consider that “extremely early.” In fact, such visits by the FBI tend to take place closer to 6 a.m.

Still, McDonald’s comment prompted a pair of jurors to glance at each other and smile.

McDonald testified that he and Noldin explained their investigation to Solis and “presented Mr. Solis with some evidence we had acquired.”

An FBI affidavit filed ahead of their visit with Solis alleged that Solis had received “a steady flow of personal benefits” from people for whom he had taken or offered official action. The benefits allegedly included Viagra, prostitution services, the use of a multimillion dollar farm and campaign contributions.

McDonald acknowledged that the agents were trying to persuade Solis to cooperate with them. McDonald said he and the other agent took a seat near Solis’ kitchen. They played recordings, including video, for Solis for 30 to 45 minutes. Eventually, he said Solis asked to speak to an attorney.

Still, the agent said Solis agreed to cooperate with the feds either later that day or the next.

McDonald told the jury that Solis was told to only make recordings at the FBI’s direction of people the feds had identified. And he was told to report any unrecorded conversations with a “person of interest.”

The FBI agent also told the jury that Solis “agreed to allow the government to record his telephone conversations over his cellphone” — and Solis had no control over what was intercepted.

McDonald testified that he traveled in July 2016 to the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, where Solis was a delegate. It was there that Burke recommended to Solis a wrecking company for the Old Post Office redevelopment project in Solis’ ward, apparently triggering the feds’ interest in Burke.

Jurors also began to hear Tuesday some of Solis’ secretly recorded conversations with Burke, including a video recording. Though Burke is not always in the frame — jurors got a clear view of Solis’ hands and a glass of water — Burke could eventually be seen in a pinstripe suit with an American flag lapel pin.

In one call, jurors could hear Burke ask Solis to “recommend the good firm of Klafter & Burke” to the company developing Chicago’s Old Post Office. Burke also told Solis, “then we can certainly talk about a marketing arrangement for you.”

Burke is accused of trying to strong-arm business for his private property tax appeals law firm from the Old Post Office developers.

McDonald testified that FBI agents at some point directed Solis to say in a recorded conversation that he was in a postion to recommend contractors for the development of the Old Post Office, given it was in his ward.

Defense attorney Joseph Duffy asked McDonald if “various aldermen called” Solis to send along a recommendation for contractors.

“I know a couple did, but I don’t recall a specific amount,” McDonald answered.

In response, Duffy asked: “How about Alderman [Pat] Dowell?”

It marked the first time a sitting Chicago alderman’s name has come up at trial.

Before McDonald could answer, prosecutors objected, saying it wasn’t relevant. Attorneys and the judge met in a private sidebar before Duffy moved on from that line of questioning.

