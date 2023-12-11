The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, December 11, 2023
Renovated Ramova Theatre in Bridgeport to reopen with New Year’s Eve dance party

The former movie palace is set for its public debut after an upgrade that cost nearly $40 million.

By  Mitch Dudek
   
Screenshot_2023_12_11_at_3.41.10_PM.png

Ramova Theatre

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

The newly renovated Ramova Theatre in Bridgeport will host its first public event on New Year’s Eve with Slo ‘Mo, a queer-friendly dance party.

According to Monday’s announcement the all-queer and trans women collective “focuses on lifting up women in music historically and locally in Chicago.”

The site at 3520 S. Halsted St. opened in 1929 as an ornate, single-screen movie theater. It closed in 1985 but was spared demolition after the neighborhood rallied to save the iconic structure. The efforts also resulted in the theater earning a spot on the National Register of Historic Places in 2021.

Shuttered for nearly 40 years, the renovated Ramova will boast a 1,500-seat live music venue and beer garden and grill in partnership with New York-based Other Half Brewing.

Investors include Quincy Jones, Jennifer Hudson and Chance the Rapper.

The New Year’s Eve show will be an homage to the era when the club originally opened and will feature a live jazz band, dancers and DJ sets.

Tickets are $75-$125 and available at ramovachicago.com.

WMAQ-Channel 5 will be broadcasting live from the event as part of its holiday special, “A Very Chicago New Year!”

A city ordinance passed in 2022 said the Ramova project would cost $38.37 million, sharply higher than the $22.9 million budgeted in 2019. The ordinance promised the project a $9.1 million subsidy from tax-increment financing, representing property taxes collected from the area near 35th and Halsted. That was up from a prior commitment of $6.64 million.

Nicki Minaj tour coming to Chicago's United Center in 2024
The rapper's Pink Friday 2 World Tour arrives in Chicago on April 24.
Nicki Minaj tour coming to Chicago’s United Center in 2024
The rapper’s Pink Friday 2 World Tour arrives in Chicago on April 24.
By Katie Anthony
 
Solar panels in Ann Arbor Township, Michigan.
Michigan gives other states a lesson on speeding up transition to clean energy
Michigan’s commitment to fighting the pollution driving climate change is good news for communities of color that bear the burden of the effects of the crisis, but also for all Michiganders, Ben Jealous writes.
By Ben Jealous
 
Monday's high school basketball scores
All the results from around the area.
Monday’s high school basketball scores
All the results from around the area.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Robert E. Crimo III, is escorted into a courtroom at the Lake County Courthouse Monday. Crimo requested to represent himself in his trial, set for February 2024.
Highland Park massacre suspect to represent himself in trial now set for February
Robert Crimo III, accused of killing seven and wounding dozens more at a Fourth of July parade in 2022, asked a Lake County judge to allow him to proceed without the aid of his assistant public defenders and invoked his right to a speedy trial.
By David Struett
 
Former Ald. Danny Solis, pictured in 2015. The city is preparing to intervene in his criminal case.
Five years after FBI raid, feds nearly done with case against Ed Burke. Solis testimony looms for the defense.
Burke’s defense team has promised to summon former Ald. Danny Solis to the witness stand — finally giving Burke the chance to confront the man who famously turned on him while wearing an FBI wire.
By Jon Seidel and Mariah Woelfel
 