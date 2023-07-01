The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, July 1, 2023
NASCAR In Chicago News Chicago

NASCAR fans — and other spectacle seekers — take in the ‘free experience’ outside Chicago Street Race course

Fans streamed through Butler Field on Saturday to pose with race cars and buy merchandise before NASCAR’s Xfinity Series race.

By  David Struett
   
SHARE NASCAR fans — and other spectacle seekers — take in the ‘free experience’ outside Chicago Street Race course
Racing fans pose for pictures at the free NASCAR Village in Butler Field for NASCAR Chicago Street Race festival on Saturday, July 1, 2023 in Chicago.

Racing fans pose for pictures at the free NASCAR Village in Butler Field for NASCAR Chicago Street Race festival on Saturday, July 1, 2023 in Chicago.

Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times

The spectacle was in the heart of Grant Park Saturday — but the curiosity spilled out into the downtown areas nearby.

As NASCAR fans streamed in for the inaugural Chicago Street Race, some made a pitstop at the “free experience” at Butler Field.

Most fans in the NASCAR Village who talked to the Sun-Times had tickets for the race. They stopped by kiosks lining the unshaded park as stock cars roared in the distance.

Kathy Roberts traveled from Minneapolis, Minnesota, to see the race in her husband’s hometown. 

She’s a “big fan,” and said it made sense to get tickets since they’re usually in town, anyway, to visit relatives on the Fourth of July weekend.

“This is a place that I love. And to experience NASCAR in the heart of the city. Oh my God, this is incredible,” Roberts said.

Kathy Roberts traveled from Minneapolis, Minnesota, to see the NASCAR Chicago Street Race in Grant Park.

Kathy Roberts traveled from Minneapolis, Minnesota, to see the NASCAR Chicago Street Race in Grant Park.

David Struett/Sun-Times

NASCAR SIDEBAR

NASCAR AT A GLANCE

One family from the Loop stopped by the NASCAR Village in Butler Field out of curiosity, even though they didn’t have tickets.

“It’s interesting. When there’s an event [downtown] we go and see it,” said a woman who identified herself only as Sandy. She stopped by a U.S. Army booth and deadlifted 140 pounds.

The U.S. Air Force had a booth offering a virtual flight simulator. A sunglass company set up a game of corn hole. Chicago police had a kiosk. The longest lines were at a NASCAR trailer selling merchandise.

Many fans bypassed the booths altogether, heading straight for the ticketed entrance on the trackside near Buckingham Fountain. Many fans were families or couples.

Outside Butler Field, a scalper asked if anyone was selling wristbands. Another person sold water from a cooler at a street corner. 

Sheryl Starks, left, and Cynthia Johnson visited the free NASCAR Village in Butler Field on Saturday, a day outside they were set to watch the NASCAR Street Race in Grant Park.

Sheryl Starks, left, and Cynthia Johnson visited the free NASCAR Village in Butler Field on Saturday.

David Struett/Sun-Times

Sheryl Starks and Cynthia Johnson visited Butler Field to pick up their tickets for Sunday’s Cup Series race.

The friends planned to stop by some booths before grabbing a late breakfast downtown.

Before entering the field, they caught a glimpse of cars practicing on Columbus Drive through a gap in a fence.

“We’ve never seen anyone go that fast on those roads ever,” said Johnson, of south suburban Matteson. “The speed of it all, the excitement, you just feel it as the cars go by.”

Starks, of Bronzeville, doesn’t consider herself a fan. Her partner is. 

“I’m just here to enjoy the atmosphere,” she said.

A graffiti artist paints a white Ford Mustang at the NASCAR Chicago Street Race on Saturday, July 1, 2023 in Chicago.

A graffiti artist paints a white Ford Mustang at the NASCAR Chicago Street Race on Saturday, July 1, 2023 in Chicago.

Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times

One tent featured Chicago artists spray-painting a Ford Mustang with emblems representing city pride.

The artists are part of Paint the City, a nonprofit that supports minority artists and businesses.

Blake Lenoir, who paints murals under the name B-Len, said six artists will paint the car, which NASCAR will then donate to the Museum of Science and Industry.

He said that participating in a NASCAR event was “full circle” for him. He had grown up with his grandfather watching the sport.

“My grandfather was watching Jeff Gordon and Dale Earnhardt duke it out. And now getting reintroduced to the sport with Bubba Wallace, it’s been beautiful,” Lenoir said.

Blake Lenoir wears a mask while painting at the NASCAR Chicago Street Race on Saturday, July 1, 2023 in Chicago.

Blake Lenoir wears a mask while painting at the NASCAR Chicago Street Race on Saturday, July 1, 2023 in Chicago.

Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times

Southwest Siders trek to their first NASCAR race

Salvador Duenas and his son, Ricardo, had never seen a NASCAR race — not even on TV — but that didn’t stop them from getting tickets to the weekend races.

They took an Orange Line train from their home near Midway on Saturday.

“This is the first NASCAR race” in Chicago, said Ricardo, 18. “So I was like, yeah, I want to watch it — for the experience.”

He bought two general admission tickets for himself and his dad for Father’s Day.

His father said they avoided watching a NASCAR race on TV so their race-day experience would be a surprise.

“It’s the excitement of doing something totally new,” said Salvador Duenas, 54.

Salvador Duenas and his son, Ricardo, attended their first NASCAR race Saturday.

Salvador Duenas and his son, Ricardo, attended their first NASCAR race Saturday.

David Struett/Sun-Times

Next Up In News
Family of audio specialist electrocuted at NASCAR course ‘still waiting for answers’
JC Brooks Band kicks off NASCAR Chicago concert series on day 1 of street racing extravaganza
NBC brings Super Bowl-sized coverage for NASCAR Chicago Street Race
Winnetka man faces up to a year in prison for price gouging N95 masks early in pandemic
Man dies in Uptown apartment fire
16-year-old boy wounded in West Englewood shooting
The Latest
Kristin and Duane Tabinski
NASCAR In Chicago
Family of audio specialist electrocuted at NASCAR course ‘still waiting for answers’
Duane Tabinski, 53, had been hired to produce audio for “pre-race celebrations” at Chicago’s NASCAR race this weekend when he died of after contacting electrical wires, according to autopsy results. He’s survived by his wife, five children and seven grandchildren.
By Violet Miller
 
JC Brooks performs in concert at the NASCAR Chicago festival on Saturday afternoon.&nbsp;
NASCAR In Chicago
JC Brooks Band kicks off NASCAR Chicago concert series on day 1 of street racing extravaganza
In addition to the street races, the event has a short lineup of music performances planned for both days, kicking off Saturday with the only local Chicago act of the weekend, the dynamic indie-soul troupe The JC Brooks Band.
By Selena Fragassi - For the Sun-Times
 
Former Kraken forward Ryan Donato signed with the Blackhawks on Saturday.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks sign forward Ryan Donato as free agency opens
Donato signed a two-year contract Saturday with a $2 million salary-cap hit after producing 27 points in 71 games for the Kraken last season.
By Ben Pope
 
Chicago_TV_Compound_1.jpg
Sports Media
NBC brings Super Bowl-sized coverage for NASCAR Chicago Street Race
Following its “radio-style” blueprint from Watkins Glen, NBC will position commentators in four spots on the city streets, in addition to the pit reporters and studio crew.
By Jeff Agrest
 
Connecticut Sun v Chicago Sky - Game Five
Chicago Sky and WNBA
James Wade leaving Sky for assistant coaching position with Raptors
In five seasons Wade coached the Sky to an 81-59 overall record and was 13-8 in the playoffs.
By Annie Costabile
 