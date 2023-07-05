Four injured in shooting in Englewood

Four people were injured in a shooting in Englewood Wednesday morning.
Emergency crews were called to the 5600 block of South Ada Street around 5 a.m., fire officials said,
Two people were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, the officials said, The other two were taken to Stroger Hospital and Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.
No other details were immediately available.
Concealed carry holder shoots robber who pulled gun on him and 2 other men in West Ridge, police say
The Latest
Concealed carry holder shoots robber who pulled gun on him and 2 other men in West Ridge, police say
The men were standing near a car in the 2600 block of West Devon Avenue when someone approached, displayed a gun and demanded their property early Wednesday, police said.
Luke Laidley, 43, was boating with friends off the 200 block of Sheridan Road early Tuesday afternoon when he noticed that the children appeared to be having problems, officials said.
During filming of ‘The Crusades,’ Everage said he gained about 15 pounds after eating Portillo’s and Giordano’s most days
Firefighters were called to the 5700 block of West 64th Place around 1 a.m. Wednesday, officials said.
Officers found the man, 24, with multiple gunshot wounds about 12:15 a.m. in the 800 block of South Lawndale Avenue.