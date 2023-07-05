The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, July 5, 2023
Four injured in shooting in Englewood

Emergency crews were called to the 5600 block of South Ada Street around 5 a.m. Wednesday, fire officials said,

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Shell_casing_4.jpg

Four people were injured in a shooting in Englewood Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the 5600 block of South Ada Street around 5 a.m., fire officials said,

Two people were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, the officials said, The other two were taken to Stroger Hospital and Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

No other details were immediately available.

