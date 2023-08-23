Things to do in Chicago Aug. 24-30: The Mix

Theater

Gene Weygandt (from left), Jack Ball, Teressa LaGamba and Russell Mernagh in “Little Shop of Horrors.” Amy Nelson

Howard Ashman and Alan Menken’s musical “Little Shop of Horrors” opens the new season at Paramount Theatre. Seymour (Jack Ball) is a meek flower shop worker who discovers a strange plant — one that feeds on blood — and becomes caught up in a wild scheme while also trying to save the love of his life, Audrey (Teressa LaGamba), from her evil dentist boyfriend Orin (Russell Mernagh). With Gene Weygandt as flower shop owner Mr. Mushnik; Landree Fleming directs. From Aug. 30-Oct. 15 at Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena, Aurora. Tickets: $28-$79. Visit paramountaurora.com.

Richard Maltby Jr. and William Meade’s “Ring of Fire: The Music of Johnny Cash” is a celebration of the iconic country singer’s struggles and triumphs as told through his music. Ron E. Rains stars as Cash; Scott Weinstein directs. From Aug. 30-Oct. 22 at Drury Lane Theatre, 100 Drury Lane, Oakbrook Terrace. Tickets: $85-$96. Visit drurylanetheatre.com.

“The Innocence of Seduction,” Mark Pracht’s second entry in a four-play series set during the early years of the comic book industry, examines the 1950s congressional investigation into the supposed link between comic books and juvenile delinquency and its effect on the careers of comic creators William Gaines, Matt Baker and Janice Valleau. From Aug. 25-Oct. 8 at City Lit Theatre, 1020 Bryn Mawr Ave. Tickets: $34. Visit citylit.org.

Ryan Korell and Jonathan Keebler’s “Gay Card” is a new musical that explores the intricacies of young love, emerging sexual orientations and social media among contemporary college students. Jay Espano directs. From Aug. 24-Sept. 24 at Pride Arts Center, 4139 N. Broadway. Tickets: $35. Visit pricearts.org.

Artemisia Theatre stages Inda Craig-Galvan’s “A Hit Dog Will Holler,” a drama about a social media influencer and an activist who form a complex bond of friendship to help each other survive when racism and oppression manifest in a scary, physical form. Myesha-Tiara directs. From Aug. 28-Sept. 17 at The Den Theatre, 1331 N Milwaukee. Tickets: $26. Visit thedentheatre.com.

“A Taste of Soul”is Daryl D. Brooks’ look at the evolution of the genre that evolved from its gospel roots and rose to pop-culture sensation. Features songs by Barry White, Lou Rawls, Al Green, Peaches and Herb, Gladys Knight and many more. Brooks directs. From Aug. 26-Oct. 15 at Black Ensemble Theatre, 4450 N. Clark. Tickets: $65. Visit blackensembletheater.org.

Comedy

Jay Pharoah tapes a comedy special Aug. 26 at The Den Theatre. CAA

“Saturday Night Live” alum Jay Pharoah is in town to tape a new special. Also an actor (“Spinning Gold,” “The Blackening”), Pharoah is best known for his spot-on impressions of celebrities such as Barack Obama, Jay-Z, Eddie Murphy and Chris Rock, to name a few. At 7:15 and 9:30 p.m. Aug. 26 at The Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee. Tickets: $26. Visit thedentheatre.com.

Music

The Jonas Brothers have challenged themselves with an ambitious tour in which the siblings cover their entire history by performing material from five different albums every night. At 7:30 p.m. Aug. 25 at Wrigley Field, Addison and Clark. Tickets: $49+. Visit mlb.com/cubs/tickets/concerts.

Chrissie Hynde (pictured in 2022) will lead The Pretenders at Wrigley Field. Nicky J. Sims/Getty Images

It’s been 15 years since Guns N’ Roses released any new music. That was remedied with the recent release of a new single, “Perhaps,” which will be on the band’s set list along with its classics. There will be more classics from Chrissie Hynde and The Pretenders as well as tunes from the band’s upcoming album, “Relentless.” At 5:30 p.m. Aug. 24 at Wrigley Field, Addison and Clark. Tickets: $25+. Visit mlb.com/cubs/tickets/concerts.

Lil Baby performs at Lollapalooza in 2022. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Rapper Lil Baby tours behind his recent album “It’s Only Me.” Also on the bill: Glorilla, Rylo Rodriguez, Gloss Up and Hunxho. The show begins at 7 p.m. Aug. 24 ($60+) at United Center, 1901 W. Madison. Also at the venue, English indie rockers Arctic Monkeys perform along with Irish band Fontaines D.C. at 8 p.m. Aug. 27 ($170+). Visit ticketmaster.com.

The sounds of R&B and soul take over Ravinia when Boyz II Men and The Isley Brothers perform at 7 p.m. Aug. 26 at 201 Ravinia Park Rd., Highland Park. Tickets: $56-$140. Visit ravinia.org.

Rebuild Foundation, the keeper of the Frankie Knuckles archive, presents Soul Liberation: A Frankie Knuckles House Music Festival, with sets by Fathom DJ, DJ Greg Gray, CTRLZORA, DJ Celeste Alexander, Blesstonio and DJ Duane Powell. From 1-7 p.m. Aug. 27 at Kenwood Gardens, 6929 S. Kenwood. Admission is free. Visit rebuildfoundaton.org.

The National Museum of Mexican Art presents Bidi Bidi Boom Boom: The Selena Tribute Concert, a musical tribute to the legendary Tex-Mex queen, at 6 p.m. Aug. 24 at Millennium Park’s Pritzker Pavilion, Michigan and Randolph. Admission is free. Visit millenniumpark.org.

LatiNxt is Navy Pier’s celebration of modern Latin music featuring artists from the Latin American diaspora as well as from Chicago’s burgeoning Latinx music scene. From 2-11:30 p.m. Aug. 26 and 2-9 p.m. Aug. 27 at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand. Admission is free. Visit navypier.org.

Museums

Omar Velázquez’s “Caguama” in “Entre Horizontes.” From the collection of the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago, gift of Marshall Field’s by exchange. Shelby Ragsdale/© MCA Chicago

“Entre Horizontes: Art and Activism Between Chicago and Puerto Rico” traces the rise of Puerto Rican anti-colonial activism and resistance and shows Chicago as a key city in the movement advocating for civil rights and self-determination for the Puerto Rican people. It’s a showcase of art that examines the intersection of art and social justice movements via the work of 17 artists including Elizam Escobar, Edra Soto, Omar Velázquez and Candida Alvarez. To May 5 at Museum of Contemporary Art, 220 E. Chicago. Admission: $15. Visit mcachicago.org.

“Friendly Sumacs” by Tom Torluemke Ukrainian Institute of Modern Art

The new exhibit “Gravity” features landscapes and portraits by Indiana artist Tom Torluemke. He began this body of work in 2021 when he focused on a way to capture current landscapes as impending climate change looms. To ease the isolation of the pandemic he also began a series of portraits of family and friends drawn from selfies he requested of his subjects. To Oct. 21 at Ukrainian Institute of Modern Art, 2320 W. Chicago. Admission is by donation. Visit uima-chicago.org.

Movies

Humprey Bogart (left) and Edward G. Robinson in “Key Largo.” Warner Bros.

“Noir City Chicago”returns Aug. 25-31 with a great lineup of 18 classic films from Hollywood’s film noir movement. Filmed in moody black and white, the films go deep into the canon with familiar titles (“Key Largo,” “The Lady from Shanghai,” “Call Northside 777”) and lesser known gems (“Larceny,” “Cry of the City,” “The Velvet Touch). Screenings from Aug. 25-27 are hosted by Eddie Muller, Film Noir Foundation founder and host of TCM’s “Noir Alley.” The host Aug. 28-31 is Alan K. Rode, author of “Michael Curtiz: A Life in Film.” Music Box Theatre, 3733 N. Southport. Tickets: $12, $100 festival pass. Visit musicboxtheatre.com.

Family Fun

A ball pit is just one of the attractions coming to Woodfield Mall. Bounce the City

The inflatable festival Bounce the City features eight bouncy attractions including an obstacle course, a ball pit, a silent disco dome, a sports arena and more. From Aug. 26-Sept. 4 at Woodfield Mall, 5 Woodfield Mall, Schaumburg. Tickets: $24. Visit bouncethecity.com.

Festival Fun

Chalk Howard Street Fest Rogers Park Business Alliance

Watch 3D and 2D chalk masterpieces come to life and try your hand at a creation of your own at the Chalk Howard Street Fest. Plus music, food, vendors, a children’s area and more. From 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Aug. 26 on Howard from Paulina to Ashland. Admission is free. Visit chalkhowardstreet.com.

K-Culture Festival, a celebration of Korean culture, features food, a K-Pop contest, hanbok fashion show of traditional Korean clothing and more. From 10:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Aug. 26 at Maggie Daley Park, 337 E. Randolph. Admission is free. Visit chicagoasiannetwork.com.

Taste of Greektown,the city’s largest celebration of Hellenic cuisine and culture, includes music and entertainment, Greek dancing, vendors, family-friendly activities and more. From Aug. 25-27 on Halsted from Van Buren to Adams. Admission: $10 suggested donation. Visit chicagoevents.com.

Find one or many tacos to your liking at Lakeview Taco Fest, which also includes music, Mexican wrestlers, children’s activities and more. From 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Aug. 26-27 at 3500 N. Southport. Admission: $10 suggested donation. Visit chicagoevents.com.

The Forge Art Walk offers art and nature with live music, theater and dance performances, a hike through art installations, workshops and more. From 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 26-27 at Lemont Quarries, 1001 Main., Lemont. Admission: $5. Visit forgeparks.com.