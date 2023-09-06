Former Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan will not seek reelection as a Cook County Democratic committeeperson, marking the end to a troubled chapter in Illinois politics and the indicted Democrat’s record-setting political career.

Madigan has held the post since 1969. Ald. Marty Quinn (13th) is circulating petitions for the 13th Ward spot after Madigan, 81, opted not to run, according to Quinn’s spokeswoman.

Madigan’s federal racketeering trial is set for April 1 — 13 days after the March 19 Illinois primary.

Madigan, also the former head of the Illinois Democratic Party, is accused of leading a “criminal enterprise” for nearly a decade, aimed at enhancing his political power and generating income for his allies and associates. He is charged with racketeering conspiracy and using interstate facilities for bribery, wire fraud and attempted extortion. Madigan has pleaded not guilty.

In February 2021, Madigan, the longest serving statehouse speaker in the country, resigned the House seat he had held since 1971, and quit his post as head of the Illinois Democratic Party, a job he held since 1998.

Madigan had not yet been charged with any wrongdoing at the time, but pressure had grown for his ouster, as he became increasingly toxic to other Democrats in competitive races. Madigan’s decision not to run for committeeperson was first reported by CapitolFax.com.

As of June 30, Madigan’s campaign committee had $6,380,227.32 cash on hand, according to campaign finance reports.