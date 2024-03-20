The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, March 20, 2024
Crime News

Former Naperville firefighter accused of stealing prescription drugs

Zachary Volland, of Oswego, is facing multiple charges including official misconduct, burglary, government theft and possession of a controlled substance, according to a statement from the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
gavel_e1530293908600.jpg

Zachary Volland, of suburban Oswego is accused of stealing prescription drugs and breaking into a vehicle.

Sun-Times file

A former Naperville firefighter is accused of stealing prescription drugs and breaking into a vehicle last month, according to officials.

Zachary Volland, of suburban Oswego, is facing multiple felony charges including official misconduct, burglary, government theft and possession of a controlled substance, according to a statement from the DuPage County state's attorney's office.

Between Feb. 1 and Feb. 10, Volland, 34, allegedly stole prescription drugs from a Naperville Fire Department dropbox at 601 E. Bailey Rd., authorities said.

Additionally, on Feb. 10, Volland "unlawfully entered" a parked vehicle at a different fire department in Naperville at 1380 Aurora Ave. with the intent to steal, officials said.

“The allegations against Mr. Volland are very serious,” Robert Berlin, DuPage County state's attorney, said in a statement. “I would like to stress however, that these allegations are levied against an individual and are in no way indicative of the Naperville Fire Department as a whole. This appears to be an isolated incident and no other employees with the Naperville Fire Department were involved," Berlin said in the statement.

Volland turned himself in Monday and was released from custody. His next court appearance was scheduled for April 15 in front of Judge Ann Celine O’Hallaren Walsh.

Volland, Zachary.JPG

Zachary Volland

DuPage County state’s attorney’s office

