The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, April 14, 2024
Chicago Sky and WNBA Sports

Sky to trade up in draft order, acquire No. 7 pick from Lynx

According to multiple league sources, the Sky will acquire the No. 7 pick from the Lynx in exchange for Sika Koné, a 2025 second round pick and the rights to swap 2026 first round picks. In addition the Sky will receive the rights to forward Nikolina Milic.

By  Annie Costabile
   
SHARE Sky to trade up in draft order, acquire No. 7 pick from Lynx
LSU forward Angel Reese moves the ball against Iowa during the first half of an Elite Eight game on April 1, 2024, in Albany, N.Y.

LSU forward Angel Reese moves the ball against Iowa during the first half of an Elite Eight game on April 1.

Hans Pennink/AP

NEW YORK — The Sky are finalizing a trade with the Lynx that will move them up in the draft order.

According to multiple league sources, the Sky will acquire the No. 7 pick from the Lynx in exchange for the No. 8 pick in the 2024 WNBA draft, forward Sika Koné a 2025 second round pick and the rights to swap 2026 first round picks. In addition the Sky will receive the rights to forward Nikolina Milic.

The move indicates that the Sky don't feel their second draft target will drop to the No. 8 spot. Between pick No. 3, which the Sky could use to select 6-7 center Kamilla Cardoso out of South Carolina, and pick No. 7 players like Rickea Jackson, Aaliyah Edwards, Jacy Sheldon, and Angel Reese are all expected to be selected. For the Sky, moving up — even if it's just one spot — is likely in an effort to draft one of these players.

Jackson is one of the Sky's top targets. It's unlikely that if the Sky do not select her with the No. 3 pick, she will fall to No. 7. It's more plausible that the Sky will end up with a player like Sheldon or Reese with the No. 7 pick.

According to reports, Milic plans to sit out the 2024 season to remain overseas. If that is the case, the Sky will have one more roster spot available to offer either one of their training camp players or whoever they select with the No. 13 overall pick.

In two seasons with the Lynx Milic averaged 5.9 points and 2.7 rebounds.

Former Sky coach/GM James Wade picked Koné up off of waivers last May. She made her WNBA debut against the Dallas Wings on May 28, finishing with 10 points and six rebounds. In one season with the Sky she averaged 3.6 points and three rebounds.

