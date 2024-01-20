The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Chicago outdoors: Big buck at FPCC’s smallest preserve, sundogs & sage advice on ice

A big drop-tine buck at the smallest forest preserve in the Forest Preserves of Cook County, a tiny fact on sundogs and sage advice on safe ice are among the notes from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.

By  Dale Bowman
   
Ray Parmer photographed this drop-tine big buck at Perkins Woods, the smallest forest preserve in the Forest Preserves of Cook County. Credit: Ray Parmer

Ray Parmer photographed this drop-tine big buck at Perkins Woods, the smallest forest preserve in the Forest Preserves of Cook County.

Ray Parmer

Notes come from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.

BUCK OF THE WEEK: UNPLUGGED

Ray Parmer photographed this buck in Perkins Woods in Evanston. He counted 10 points. I found the drop tine (the one growing down) most interesting. The 7.5-acre Perkins Woods is the only forest preserve in Evanston and, as Parmer noted, the forest preserve is named for architect Dwight Perkins, one of the founders of Forest Preserves of Cook County.

BOTW Unplugged, the celebration of live big bucks around Chicago outdoors, runs as apt in the special two-page outdoors section in the Sun-Times Sports Saturday. To make submissions, email BowmanOutside@gmail.com or contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside), Instagram (@BowmanOutside), or Bluesky (@Bowmanoutside).

BIG NUMBER

22: Degrees sundogs are located, according to the National Weather Service, “either left, right, or both, from the sun, depending on where the ice crystals are present. The colors usually go from red closest to the sun, out to blue on the outside of the sundog. Sundogs are also known as mock suns or parhelia, which means `with the sun.’ “ Many readers reported sundogs on Sunday. Many readers reported sundogs over the last week.

LAST WORD

“It you have to ask if the ice is safe, you probably shouldn’t be out ice fishing. Learn how to measure ice and to know how safe it is.”

A veteran bait shop owner on Tuesday

WILD TIMES

SHOWTIME

Through Sunday, Jan. 21: Muskie Expo Chicago, Kane County Fairgrounds, St. Charles

Today, Jan. 20: Musky Swap Meet, Quad County Hawg Hunters chapter of Muskies, Inc., St. Charles Moose Lodge, Duane Landmeierdlandmeier@frontier.com

This weekend, Jan. 20-21: Capt. Dan Keating Schools, Lake Michigan Angler, Winthrop Harbor, Salmon Foundations, Jan. 20; Advanced Tactics & Seasonal Strategies, Jan. 21

Thursday, Jan. 25, to Jan. 28:Chicagoland Fishing, Travel & Outdoor Expo, Schaumburg Convention Center

Next Saturday, Jan 27:Fox River Valley chapter of Muskies Inc.’s annual banquet, more than $50,000 in prizes, Schaumburg Golf Club

Click herefor the complete list of show, outdoors classes, swap meets and major ice-fishing events.

DERBIES

Today, Jan. 20:Hermann’s Rest-A-While’s Ice Fishing Derby, Port Barrington on Nielsen’s Channel, hermannsrestawhile.com

Friday, Jan. 26, to Jan. 28:LVVA Ice Fishing Derby, Bangs Lake, Wauconda

HUNTER SAFETY

Feb. 24-25: Essex, (815) 922-4027

March 9-10: Bridgeview, (708) 594-1818

March 9-10: Diamond, (815) 907-7345

Full state listing of safety classes at dnr2.illinois.gov/SafetyEd/SafetyEdClassByCounty

ILLINOIS PERMITS

Monday, Jan. 22, to Feb. 9: Third lottery, spring turkey

