Chicago outdoors: Big buck at FPCC’s smallest preserve, sundogs & sage advice on ice

Notes come from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.

BUCK OF THE WEEK: UNPLUGGED

Ray Parmer photographed this buck in Perkins Woods in Evanston. He counted 10 points. I found the drop tine (the one growing down) most interesting. The 7.5-acre Perkins Woods is the only forest preserve in Evanston and, as Parmer noted, the forest preserve is named for architect Dwight Perkins, one of the founders of Forest Preserves of Cook County.

BIG NUMBER

22: Degrees sundogs are located, according to the National Weather Service, “either left, right, or both, from the sun, depending on where the ice crystals are present. The colors usually go from red closest to the sun, out to blue on the outside of the sundog. Sundogs are also known as mock suns or parhelia, which means `with the sun.’ “ Many readers reported sundogs on Sunday. Many readers reported sundogs over the last week.

LAST WORD

“It you have to ask if the ice is safe, you probably shouldn’t be out ice fishing. Learn how to measure ice and to know how safe it is.”

A veteran bait shop owner on Tuesday

WILD TIMES

SHOWTIME

Through Sunday, Jan. 21: Muskie Expo Chicago, Kane County Fairgrounds, St. Charles

Today, Jan. 20: Musky Swap Meet, Quad County Hawg Hunters chapter of Muskies, Inc., St. Charles Moose Lodge, Duane Landmeier, dlandmeier@frontier.com

This weekend, Jan. 20-21: Capt. Dan Keating Schools, Lake Michigan Angler, Winthrop Harbor, Salmon Foundations, Jan. 20; Advanced Tactics & Seasonal Strategies, Jan. 21

Thursday, Jan. 25, to Jan. 28:Chicagoland Fishing, Travel & Outdoor Expo, Schaumburg Convention Center

Next Saturday, Jan 27:Fox River Valley chapter of Muskies Inc.’s annual banquet, more than $50,000 in prizes, Schaumburg Golf Club

DERBIES

Today, Jan. 20:Hermann’s Rest-A-While’s Ice Fishing Derby, Port Barrington on Nielsen’s Channel, hermannsrestawhile.com

Friday, Jan. 26, to Jan. 28:LVVA Ice Fishing Derby, Bangs Lake, Wauconda

HUNTER SAFETY

Feb. 24-25: Essex, (815) 922-4027

March 9-10: Bridgeview, (708) 594-1818

March 9-10: Diamond, (815) 907-7345

Full state listing of safety classes at dnr2.illinois.gov/SafetyEd/SafetyEdClassByCounty

ILLINOIS PERMITS

Monday, Jan. 22, to Feb. 9: Third lottery, spring turkey