The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, January 24, 2024
Music Entertainment and Culture Movies and TV

Chicago’s breakout star of ‘Jewish Matchmaking’ to share his songs

Wicker Park’s Stuart Chaseman, who found fame but not love on the Netflix show, readies for concert with his band the Born Again Sinners.

By  Stefano Esposito
   
SHARE Chicago’s breakout star of ‘Jewish Matchmaking’ to share his songs
Singer-songwriter Stuart Chaseman (pictured at his condo in Wicker Park) has developed a following on social media from his appearances on the Netflix show “Jewish Matchmaking.”

Singer-songwriter Stuart Chaseman (pictured at his condo in Wicker Park) has developed a following on social media from his appearances on the Netflix show “Jewish Matchmaking.”

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Stuart Chaseman may be the perfect man.

“What I bring to a relationship is: I’m very handsome, I’m very intelligent, I have a ton of charisma. But by far my greatest quality is my humility,” the 53-year-old Wicker Park resident says when we first meet him on the Netflix show “Jewish Matchmaking,” the first season of which aired last year.

But don’t take Chaseman’s word for it.

Thousands of people on TikTok, Reddit and other social media platforms apparently agree that the shortish, slightly jowly man with a nasally voice that brings to mind the late comedian Gilbert Gottfried would be a catch.

Stuart Chaseman

Stuart Chaseman and the Born Again Sinners

When: 7:30 p.m Jan. 26

Where: Hey Nonny, 10 S. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights.

Tickets: $15-$35

Info: heynonny.com

One Chaseman TikTok video drew 24 million views.

It might have something to do with his deadpan delivery.

“Within 100 feet of a Jewish event or a synagogue, I’m like Tom Hanks-level famous,” he said during a recent sit-down in his condo.

Almost a year after he appeared on the show (No, he didn’t find a match: “I’m still on the prowl.”), he’s still milking his unlikely fame.

Stuart Chaseman talks wardrobe with dating coach Aleeza Ben Shalom on “Jewish Matchmaking.”

Stuart Chaseman talks wardrobe with dating coach Aleeza Ben Shalom on “Jewish Matchmaking.”

Netflix

Chaseman, a singer-songwriter, is set to perform with his band, the Born Again Sinners, Friday at Hey Nonny in Arlington Heights. On tap: songs from the new album “Secrets, Lies and Alibis,” as well as other original music and some covers too. He also plans to do a meet-and-greet after the show, answering questions about his appearance on “Jewish Matchmaking.”

“Ironically, it focuses a lot on failed relationships ...,” Chaseman said of the album, which was released in 2023. “There’s a lot of grieving in the record, a lot of coming to terms with the universe’s plan for me, (which) was different from what my plan was and I just have to go with the flow.”

He runs an advertising company, but has always hungered for a music career.

“You’re talking to someone who has managed to make hundreds of dollars in the music industry ...,” he says. “But I’ve never really supported myself with music.”

Another part of his plan was not being 50-something and single, which is how he came to apply online for the Netflix show. The application process involved proving his Jewish heritage, he said.

“They took it really seriously,” Chaseman said. “I took pictures of my parents’ graves, where you could see the Jewish stars. That wasn’t good enough.”

He also had to sign up for Ancestry.com, he said.

While he’s talking, the phone rings.

“I’m in an interview right now,” he politely tells the caller. “I have a publicist and I’m not looking for another one.”

He didn’t really hit it off with either of his two dates on the show, but he certainly made an impression with viewers, who found his rough-around-the-edges look, humor and vulnerability refreshing.

Stuart Chaseman shares a drink with a date on “Jewish Matchmaking.”

Stuart Chaseman shares a drink with a date on “Jewish Matchmaking.”

Netflix

With one date, Chaseman, an only child, shares how he lost both of his parents recently and never expected to be quite so alone in the world.

On the same date, he tells the woman, who is 4-foot-6, “I cannot stand movies with Hobbits.”

“You were being so honest and vulnerable. I’d try to set you up with my aunt if I thought you wanted to date someone older than you. Then you could be part of my large, loving, and loud Jewish family!” says one Reddit user of Chaseman’s appearance on the show.

Chaseman gets a lot of that even now, he says — people trying to set him up with their daughter, their mother.

He isn’t totally alone, though. He has plenty of friends and his two dogs, Bailey and Rosalita, to keep him company.

“I’m interested in entering the last relationship of my life, and that hasn’t happened yet,” he says.

In the meantime, he keeps dating.

Of a recent date, he says: “She kept talking to her cat just like it was a person. I thought, this chick is crazy. So as soon as I got home, I told my dogs about it and we all laughed.”

Next Up In Entertainment
Dear Abby: Unhappily married mom attracted to husband’s friend
Horoscope for Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024
Sueños 2024: Peso Pluma y Maluma entre los artistas principales
Charles Osgood, host of CBS ‘Sunday Morning’ series has died at 91
Marriage, faith combine for mixed messages in perplexing ‘In Quietness’
Sueños 2024 lineup: Peso Pluma and Maluma among headliners
The Latest
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Unhappily married mom attracted to husband’s friend
Though she’d never want to break up her family, she thinks she might be falling for older man who has a wife.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
A young girl holds a sign that reads “My body, my choice” in front of a crowd of pro-choice demonstrators in Bronzeville on July 4, 2022
Other Views
First Roe was overturned. Now contraception is on the line.
Extremists want to control women’s bodies, but the way to fight back for reproductive rights is at the ballot box, Congresswoman Jan Schakowsky writes.
By U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky
 
Ebonie Durham, executive director at Great Lakes Academy Charter School, says she offers innovative support and investment to the families and children.
Education
Chicago charter schools fight for future amid contract renewals
Charter schools face a reckoning Thursday as a skeptical Board of Education considers contract renewals for 49 schools that serve about 26,000 kids.
By Sarah Karp | WBEZ and Nader Issa
 
Marshmallow Peeps candy on display at a store in Lafayette, Calif., on March 24, 2023. Peeps-will no longer use red dye. No 3, which has been linked to cancer and hyperactivity in children, in any of its products after Easter this year. There is bill pending in Illinois that would ban the retail sales of red dye. No 3 and other potentially harmful additives.
Editorials
Keep red dye No. 3, other potentially harmful additives out of food to protect Illinoisans’ health
If there is evidence that some food additives can lead to physical and mental ailments, it makes sense to keep them from going into people’s bodies.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Georgia_mug.jpeg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 