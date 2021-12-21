Afternoon Edition: Dec. 21, 2021

Good afternoon. Here’s the latest news you need to know in Chicago. It’s about a 5-minute read that will brief you on today’s biggest stories.

Chicago restaurant, bar and gym patrons will be required to show proof of vaccination and a driver’s license before dining, drinking and exercising indoors, but weekly testing will be enough for employees, under mayoral mitigations unveiled today to curb a winter surge tied to the Omicron variant.

“We will leave no options off the table when it comes to protecting the safety of our residents,” Lightfoot told a City Hall news conference.

“We didn’t want to get to this point, but we simply have no choice....This is what we have to do to keep our health system from being overwhelmed by this new wave.”

To avoid burdening restaurants and bars during the holiday party season, the changes will be effective Jan. 3. The order will remain in effect until the city is “through this Omicron-driven surge and the risk of overwhelming hospital capacity has passed,” the mayor said.

Houses of worship, grocery stores without indoor dining sections and restaurants and bars at O’Hare and Midway airports will be exempt.

So will soup kitchens and other charitable food services, schools and day care centers.

Fran Spielman has more on the new COVID-19 mitigations here.

A bright one

At Gately Park on the Far South Side, kids study music, play sports like soccer and run track.

A mosaic that wraps a large column outside a youth center at the park captures all of that.

It took two years, beginning in 2019, to complete, with more than 100 kids working on it through the After School Matters program.

“I feel proud of my kids,” says artist Mirtes Zwierzynski, the leader of the project, who was born in Brazil and moved to Chicago in 1981. “They are able to produce such things with responsibility and consistently under pressure.”

The artwork was installed in November at the park at 10201 S. Cottage Grove Ave.

It features images of a woman singing, with musical notes swirling around her while a woman dances above her. There’s a girl running along a track while a boy kicks a soccer ball. All done with imported Venetian tiles.

Heaven Hill, 17, a Senn High School student who worked on the mosaic, says the students worked on small parts that, in the end, were all fitted together.

“It’s really satisfying,” she says. “You see the entire piece come together really slowly — and just the amount of relief that you feel when you see the entire piece put together all at once.”

Cheyanne M. Daniels has more on the mosaic here.

On Friday, we asked you: As the pandemic continues, how are you feeling about gathering with family for the holidays this year?

Here’s what some of you said…

“I’m only gathering with my adult children. All of us have been vaccinated. I am truly thankful that we have been cautious during the pandemic. I don’t like wearing a mask every day, but I realize that this is protecting me from the virus. Your good health is a gift.” — Elizabeth Elfrink

“Not real confident. My oldest unvaccinated daughter refuses to get vaccinated along with my ex-wife. So, I’m not sure what’s going to happen.” — Dave Martinez

“I have an unvaccinated preschool and family members who won’t vaccinate so not thrilled. My kiddo will be wearing a KN95 for the big family gathering.” — Joanna Milano

“Conflicted and weary but will stay masked.” — Larry Birt

“Just us. I got a breakthrough infection and passed it onto one of my young unvaccinated children. We’re quarantined until further notice. The vaccine does not make anyone immune and I don’t wish Covid on anyone. If you gather, test before and after!” — Crystal Battin

“Currently undergoing chemo for metastatic cancer, so I’m torn...I want to see everyone, but I need to be cautious too.” — Christine Bock

“Like the last 19 months, I’ll be living my life as I have for the past 27 years.” — Ryan Gill

“Still going to gather with my family just like we did last year. We’ve all been vaccinated we all take precautions and we’ve all been tested so we are all good.” — Paulette Brown

“We aren’t doing it. Can’t risk it. Period.” — Lisa Roth

“Honestly, my mother-in-law has been a real witch — so this is the perfect excuse not to see them.” — Dennis Toni Kuritz

