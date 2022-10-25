Urban Prep faces CPS takeover, veterans home endures another COVID outbreak and more in your Chicago news roundup
Lauded all-boys charter school faces Chicago Public Schools takeover
In an unprecedented move, Chicago Public Schools plans to take over a once-lauded charter school, with the goal of wresting control from its troubled management while trying to avoid hurting students in the process.
The Chicago Board of Education is expected to vote tomorrow on a resolution to “wind down” Urban Prep’s current management. It wants to keep two of its campuses open as programs of existing district schools. The resolution promises the campuses would remain open through at least next school year.
Urban Prep is the city’s only all-male charter school operator, once celebrated nationally for getting all its seniors, who are almost all Black, into college year after year. It currently has two CPS campuses, one in Englewood and one in Bronzeville, with about 380 students. CPS budgeted $8 million for Urban Prep this year. A third Urban Prep campus is run by the state. Earlier this month, the state board of education issued Urban Prep a “notice of revocation.” The state said Urban Prep must provide a corrective action plan, and the state board will vote at its Nov. 17 meeting whether to allow the campus to continue operating.
District officials lay out an extensive case against Urban Prep in a board report released yesterday. Among the many failures cited: Only one-third of teachers are certified; a failure to provide special education services for disabled students; financial turmoil and mismanagement. Officials also lambasted the charter operator for refusing to sever ties with its founder and executive director after allegations of sexual misconduct involving a student were substantiated against him.
“In the judgment of [Chicago Board of Education] representatives, [Urban Prep Academies] has prioritized personal considerations of executives and administrators over student health and safety, responsible fiscal management, compliance with laws, and compliance with their Charter obligations,” an attachment explaining the resolution read.
Tim King, the founder and executive director, denied sexually abusing a student. Through his attorney, he called them “wild accusations.” King filed court documents asking a judge to reverse disciplinary actions against him by CPS.
School district officials said they’ve been trying to work with Urban Prep’s board and executives to resolve the issues but felt they weren’t negotiating in good faith, according to the attachment.
WBEZ’s Sarah Karp has more on the school’s future here.
- Police say an 8-year-old boy was accidentally shot and killed by his older brother in a home on the South Side and no criminal charges will be filed. Our Tom Schuba has more on this tragedy here.
- A man who has been donating ice fishing tents to Chicagoans experiencing homelessness is sounding an alarm as the encampments he’s helped set up face removals by the city. Andy Robledo, who describes the repurposed tents as necessary because the city keeps people on long waitlists for permanent housing, said he’s “taking action where the city is falling short.”
- A Missouri woman says chemicals in hair-relaxer products caused her cancer and rendered her unable to bear children, according to a lawsuit filed in federal court in Chicago. The lawsuit filed against L’Oreal and Chicago-based Namaste Laboratories cites federal study data of elevated cancer rates among women who used relaxers.
- The Illinois Veterans’ Home at LaSalle, where 36 veterans died during the initial waves of the pandemic, is experiencing another COVID-19 outbreak, state officials said yesterday. The Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs said 23 staff and 42 residents have tested positive for COVID — and have been moved to a negative pressure isolation unit where they are being closely monitored.
- CPS officials are celebrating a record-high four-year high school graduation rate of 82.9% for the Class of 2022, up from 80.2% last year and 77% five years ago. District leaders also said that nearly 89% of last year’s freshmen are on track to graduate, returning to pre-pandemic levels, after dipping last year.
- In other education news, City Colleges of Chicago faculty and staff have set a strike date for Nov. 2 as contract negotiations continue over pay and class sizes. Nearly 1,500 faculty and staff at seven campuses will strike if a contract isn’t reached, the Cook County College Teachers Union announced.
- Embattled CTA President Dorval Carter Jr. may soon be compelled to make quarterly appearances before City Council— or risk losing city funding needed to expand the transit system and maintain existing service. Ald. Andre Vasquez plans to introduce an ordinance at tomorrow’s City Council meeting that would force Carter to appear before alderpersons to answer questions about crime, hiring shortages and scheduling.
- Shedd Aquarium wants your help with picking a name for a rescued 9-month-old female sea otter, currently known as “Otter 929.” From now until Monday, you can cast your vote to name the new Chicago resident Jade, Sunny or Willow.
- With early voting underway and the Nov. 8 general election just two weeks away, take a dive into the Sun-Times/WBEZ Voter Guide — a vital elections resource. Just enter your address and scroll through to see which candidates will appear on your ballot.
In Wicker Park mural, Laura Catherwood’s ‘Birdfrog’ mural marries nature with whimsy
Laura Catherwood has great childhood memories of watching those little sugar maple helicopters twirl down to the ground.
Catherwood, 32, grew up in Crystal Lake. And she sees nature as her “comfort place.” So, for a mural she did at 1704 N. Damen Ave. in Wicker Park, she imagined one of them shuttling a half-bird, half-frog creature down from the sky.
“Growing up in the Midwest, I have all those really magical memories from childhood of seeing them all fluttering down,” Catherwood says of the seeds everyone around Chicago knows as helicopters.
She painted the mural — named, of course, “Birdfrog” — over three days in September 2021. She says she wanted to evoke a “peaceful feeling of going with the flow and enjoying the ride. You’re just looking at this odd creature, and you’re not sure where she came from, where she’s going, but it just seems OK.”
She says “Birdfrog,” painted in greens and blues, was inspired by her “memories of catching frogs in the creek and just how exciting it was and how strange they are.”
And the bird? That comes from her childhood, too. She remembers painting “little watercolors” and giving her dad a picture every year.
“He loves birds, so I would paint him birds for his birthday,” Catherwood says. “He had basically a timeline of ‘tiny Laura’ to ‘grownup Laura’ getting better at painting side by side.”
Austin Hojdarhas more with Catherwood and her work here.
- Laurence Holmes on the aspects of Matt Eberflus’ coaching and leadership that stand out seven games into the Bears’ season.
- The Bears might’ve finally found their offensive identity last night with more designed runs for Justin Fields, Patrick Finley writes.
- Which teams and players in Chicago-area high school basketball face the most pressure entering the upcoming season? Joe Henricksen breaks it down.
What’s one issue you would like your alderperson to address in your neighborhood?
Yesterday, we asked you: What’s the best way for someone new to Chicago to make friends?
Here’s what some of you said...
“Get a dog and go to a dog park.” —Tim Thomas
“I’ve met a lot of people by sitting down at a good bar.” — Joshua Hartke
“Find a Pickleball Court, these players are very friendly and approachable and from all walks of life!” — Jeanette Samuels Battle
“Look for organizations that address issues you are passionate about and sign up to volunteer! There are so many wonderful volunteer opportunities across the city, and this is a great way to meet like-minded people.” —Lisa Battisfore
“If you have a hobby try to go to places that support your hobby so you can meet like-minded people. If you like animals, go to a dog park or pet store. If you like coffee, go to a coffee shop. Even just going to a gym, if you like to work out. You could meet people there.” — Wendi Rain
“Community garden groups and helping others with their own gardens.” — Maja Ramirez
“Social sports leagues are excellent, such as softball, basketball and softball. Many are co-ed.” — Kenneth Mantel
“I got involved in community theatre when I moved to Chicago 41 years ago and made many lifelong friends.” — Bob Vorbroker
“Jump on the live music scene.” — Michelle Lemmons Walker
“Currently planning monthly meetups at suburban historical societies to share Chicagoland history and meet some new people.” — Daniel Cook
“Take a group dance class.” — Susan Cisco
