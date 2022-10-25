Urban Prep faces CPS takeover, veterans home endures another COVID outbreak and more in your Chicago news roundup

Good afternoon. Here’s the latest news you need to know in Chicago. It’s about a five-minute read that will brief you on today’s biggest stories.

Top story

In an unprecedented move, Chicago Public Schools plans to take over a once-lauded charter school, with the goal of wresting control from its troubled management while trying to avoid hurting students in the process.

The Chicago Board of Education is expected to vote tomorrow on a resolution to “wind down” Urban Prep’s current management. It wants to keep two of its campuses open as programs of existing district schools. The resolution promises the campuses would remain open through at least next school year.

Urban Prep is the city’s only all-male charter school operator, once celebrated nationally for getting all its seniors, who are almost all Black, into college year after year. It currently has two CPS campuses, one in Englewood and one in Bronzeville, with about 380 students. CPS budgeted $8 million for Urban Prep this year. A third Urban Prep campus is run by the state. Earlier this month, the state board of education issued Urban Prep a “notice of revocation.” The state said Urban Prep must provide a corrective action plan, and the state board will vote at its Nov. 17 meeting whether to allow the campus to continue operating.

District officials lay out an extensive case against Urban Prep in a board report released yesterday. Among the many failures cited: Only one-third of teachers are certified; a failure to provide special education services for disabled students; financial turmoil and mismanagement. Officials also lambasted the charter operator for refusing to sever ties with its founder and executive director after allegations of sexual misconduct involving a student were substantiated against him.

“In the judgment of [Chicago Board of Education] representatives, [Urban Prep Academies] has prioritized personal considerations of executives and administrators over student health and safety, responsible fiscal management, compliance with laws, and compliance with their Charter obligations,” an attachment explaining the resolution read.

Tim King, the founder and executive director, denied sexually abusing a student. Through his attorney, he called them “wild accusations.” King filed court documents asking a judge to reverse disciplinary actions against him by CPS.

School district officials said they’ve been trying to work with Urban Prep’s board and executives to resolve the issues but felt they weren’t negotiating in good faith, according to the attachment.

WBEZ’s Sarah Karp has more on the school’s future here.

More news you need

A bright one

Laura Catherwood has great childhood memories of watching those little sugar maple helicopters twirl down to the ground.

Catherwood, 32, grew up in Crystal Lake. And she sees nature as her “comfort place.” So, for a mural she did at 1704 N. Damen Ave. in Wicker Park, she imagined one of them shuttling a half-bird, half-frog creature down from the sky.

“Growing up in the Midwest, I have all those really magical memories from childhood of seeing them all fluttering down,” Catherwood says of the seeds everyone around Chicago knows as helicopters.

She painted the mural — named, of course, “Birdfrog” — over three days in September 2021. She says she wanted to evoke a “peaceful feeling of going with the flow and enjoying the ride. You’re just looking at this odd creature, and you’re not sure where she came from, where she’s going, but it just seems OK.”

Laura Catherwood painted this mural, titled “Birdfrog,” in September 2021 at 1704 N. Damen Ave. in Wicker Park. Provided

She says “Birdfrog,” painted in greens and blues, was inspired by her “memories of catching frogs in the creek and just how exciting it was and how strange they are.”

And the bird? That comes from her childhood, too. She remembers painting “little watercolors” and giving her dad a picture every year.

“He loves birds, so I would paint him birds for his birthday,” Catherwood says. “He had basically a timeline of ‘tiny Laura’ to ‘grownup Laura’ getting better at painting side by side.”

Austin Hojdarhas more with Catherwood and her work here.

From the press box

Your daily question☕

Yesterday, we asked you: What’s the best way for someone new to Chicago to make friends?

Here’s what some of you said...

“Get a dog and go to a dog park.” —Tim Thomas

“I’ve met a lot of people by sitting down at a good bar.” — Joshua Hartke

“Find a Pickleball Court, these players are very friendly and approachable and from all walks of life!” — Jeanette Samuels Battle

“Look for organizations that address issues you are passionate about and sign up to volunteer! There are so many wonderful volunteer opportunities across the city, and this is a great way to meet like-minded people.” —Lisa Battisfore

“If you have a hobby try to go to places that support your hobby so you can meet like-minded people. If you like animals, go to a dog park or pet store. If you like coffee, go to a coffee shop. Even just going to a gym, if you like to work out. You could meet people there.” — Wendi Rain

“Community garden groups and helping others with their own gardens.” — Maja Ramirez

“Social sports leagues are excellent, such as softball, basketball and softball. Many are co-ed.” — Kenneth Mantel

“I got involved in community theatre when I moved to Chicago 41 years ago and made many lifelong friends.” — Bob Vorbroker

“Jump on the live music scene.” — Michelle Lemmons Walker

“Currently planning monthly meetups at suburban historical societies to share Chicagoland history and meet some new people.” — Daniel Cook

“Take a group dance class.” — Susan Cisco

