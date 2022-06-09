Afternoon Edition: June 9, 2022

Good afternoon. Here’s the latest news you need to know in Chicago. It’s about a 5-minute read that will brief you on today’s biggest stories.

This afternoon will be mostly sunny with a high near 77 degrees. Tonight will be partly cloudy with a low near 58. Tomorrow will see a chance of showers and thunderstorms with a low near 76.

Afternoon Edition Email Submit By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy

Top story

Six weeks ago, Abraham Bolden hung up the phone and drank a glass of water at his Auburn Gresham home as he absorbed the news he’d waited decades to hear.

He received a presidential pardon.

President Joe Biden issued it nearly 60 years after Bolden, the nation’s first Black Secret Service agent to serve on a White House detail, was convicted on trumped-up bribery charges in retaliation for blowing the whistle on the racist and unprofessional behavior of fellow agents.

“It just felt as if a ton had been lifted off my shoulders,” Bolden, 87, said after a ceremony today in the Loop where he was honored by Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle and County Commissioner Stanley Moore.

“It was indeed a trial and tribulation to suffer for a crime I knew I didn’t commit,” he said.

He faced charges in 1964 for allegedly accepting bribes from counterfeiters.

His first trial resulted in a hung jury. He was convicted in a retrial that relied on witnesses who later admitted lying at the prosecutor’s request.

Bolden, who served on the protection detail of former President John. F.Kennedy spent more than three years in federal prison.

“This presidential pardon was a long time coming but finally what we have known has been so true and proven, that you, sir, are worthy of trust and confidence,” Moore said today.

Mitch Dudekhas more on Mr. Bolden here.

More news you need

Subscription Offer Support civic-minded, independent journalism by signing up for a Chicago Sun-Times digital subscription. Click here to learn more.

A bright one

Before there was “Alien,” before there was “Star Trek,” before there was “Star Wars,” there was “It Came from Outer Space.” The 1953 sci-fi film may look cheesy by today’s standards but that, and its Ray Bradbury pedigree, has only added to its status as a cult classic.

Now Joe Kinosian and Kellen Blair, the musical theater team behind the hit show “Murder for Two,” have met the challenge of transforming the film, which was based on a Bradbury story, into a stage musical.

Yes, Kinosian (book and music) and Blair (book and lyrics) have been spending a lot of time thinking about aliens. “It Came From Outer Space” is a flying saucer tale that examines society’s fear of outsiders. When a spaceship crashes by accident into the Arizona desert, the aliens inside are benevolent and mean no harm, but the small-minded citizens of Sand Rock feel otherwise and form a posse to hunt them down.

Jaye Ladymore as Ellen Fields and Christopher Kale Jones as John Putnam in Chicago Shakespeare’s world premiere production of “It Came From Outer Space.” Courtesy of Chicago Shakespeare Theater

The musical makes its world premiere at Chicago Shakespeare Theater June 22 under the direction of Laura Braza. The Sand Rock couple determined to help save the aliens — scientist John Putnam and schoolteacher Ellen Fields — are portrayed by Christopher Kale Jones and Jaye Ladymore. The remaining cast — Jonathan Butler-Duplessis, Veronica Garza, Alex Goodrich and Sharriese Hamilton — each portray multiple characters, both human and alien.

Kinosian (from Milwaukee) and Blair (from Seattle) met at the BMI Musical Theatre Workshop in 2008 (“It’s basically speed dating for musical theater writers,” Blair says with a laugh.) It was here where they teamed up to create the Jeff Award-winning musical “Murder for Two,” which premiered at Chicago Shakespeare in 2011 and went on to a successful Off Broadway run.

The amiable duo agrees the first draft of “It Came from Outer Space” was the best first draft they’ve ever written.

Mary Houlihan has more on the musical theater team here.

From the press box

The Cubs and catcher Willson Contreras avoided arbitration today by agreeing to a $9.625 million salary for the 2022 season. The move bucks the club’s usual “file and trial” policy to avoid an unusual in-season hearing scheduled as a result of the lockout.

Eloy Jimenez will take a break from his rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte due to “normal leg soreness,” general manager Rick Hahn said today.

Your daily question ☕

Which Harold’s Chicken is the best? Tell us why.

Send us an email at newsletters@suntimes.com and we might feature your answer in the next Afternoon Edition.

Yesterday we asked you: If you were in charge of your favorite Chicago sports team for a day, what’s the first thing you’d do?

Here’s what some of you said…

“I would attempt to convince Jason Hayward to retire so I wouldn’t have to designate him for assignment.” — Richard Goldberg

“Send the Fire back to Bridgeview. It’s a better stadium for the sport.” — Michael Thompson

“Make it affordable for parents to take their children to a Cubs game whenever they wanted to.” — Mark Lellig

“If I were in charge of the Bears, I would trash the idea of moving the Bears out of Soldier Field to Arlington Heights.” —Pete Baker

“I would make the games available on regular TV for everyone to enjoy.” —Jackie Waldhier

“Sell the White Sox to Mark Cuban. Build a multipurpose, retractable-roof stadium on the Lakefront with open-air views of downtown. The stadium can be for the White Sox, Bears, Super Bowl, final fours, etc.” —Jeff Keane

“I would fire Tony Larussa.” — Jamie Ladendorf Benson

“Get different ownership for bears.” — Walter Malacina

“I would open up Wrigley field for a Kids Only Day, allowing those who have never been able to attend a game (for whatever reason) to include free concessions, choice of a take-home souvenir i.e., T-shirt, baseball, etc. And an autograph session (1-hour pre-game) with all the players then have the owners pay for it all. Just for one day!” —Karen Connelly

“Get Benny the Bull a statue. One of him dunking with one hand and spilling a popcorn bag with the other hand.” — Victor Jimenez

Thanks for reading the Chicago Afternoon Edition. Got a story you think we missed? Email us here.

