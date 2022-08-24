A damning review of Cook County juvenile jail, Biden’s student debt cancellation plan and more in your Chicago news roundup

Good afternoon. Here’s the latest news you need to know in Chicago. It’s about a 5-minute read that will brief you on today’s biggest stories.

This afternoon will be mostly sunny with a high near 85 degrees. Tonight will be partly cloudy with a low near 67. Tomorrow will be partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms and a high near 83.

Top story

In a scathing report, a group of juvenile justice experts says the Cook County Juvenile Temporary Detention Center — a five-story fortress on the West Side with courtrooms and a public school that houses as many as 175 youths — should be permanently shut down and replaced with smaller, community-based facilities focused on rehabilitation.

The report comes from a committee convened last year by Chief Cook County Judge Timothy Evans, whose office oversees the detention center, which is the country’s largest stand-alone juvenile jail. Evans asked the committee to evaluate procedures at the detention center, especially regarding how long youths are confined to their cells.

The committee found that the detention center, known as the JTDC, is “isolating and deprivational,” rather than rehabilitative. Most kids and teenagers there — the vast majority of those held there are Black — spend at least 13 hours a day locked in their small cells — including one hour when the facility is locked down during shift changes and from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. every day for what jail officials call “sleeping hours.”

The committee noted that no healthy teenager sleeps during that stretch of time and said the jail’s staff often disciplines youths by confining them to their cells for several more hours on top of that.

“Semantics do not diminish the harsh reality that JTDC youth are locked in their cells for most of the day, every day,” the committee wrote. “No parent would be allowed to do this to their child.”

Evans received the committee’s report in May, but his office didn’t release it until yesterday — a week after Injustice Watch obtained a copy and asked the chief judge’s office about it.

A spokeswoman for Evans said the chief judge is forming another committee to implement the recommendations but did not provide a full list of its members or respond to questions about when the work will begin or which recommendations the judge plans to follow.

Injustice Watch’s Carlos Ballesteros and Jonah Newman have more on the review here.

More news you need

A bright one

In a built-up city like Chicago, you could argue the transition between seasons brings only so much change to the urban scenery. But what does change drastically from summer to winter are the birds that make the city their home.

Migration patterns bring all kinds of birds to Chicago for short and long periods. In the spring, you’ll find indigo buntings and all sorts of warblers. August is an excellent time to see shore birds before they head south.

Those birds bring birdwatchers — birders — often to familiar birding spots, such as Illinois Beach State Park in Zion and the North Park Village Nature Center. The Chicago Audubon Society keeps a list of favorite places.

Our WBEZ colleagues Andrew Meriwether and Maggie Sivit have put together a few unexpected birding spots — and approaches.

A black-crowned night heron in River Park (left) and avid birdwatcher Jorge Garcia taking bird photos (right). Jorge Garcia, Maggie Sivit / WBEZ

Don’t underestimate the view from your window

When Uptown resident and birder Mia Park moved to her current apartment building, the rules were strict: nothing hanging from the windows, which meant no bird feeders. But Park discovered a workaround that would bring birds right to her window.

“I keep this plant by the window so that the birds think there is nature on the inside,” she says. “I take a scoop of bird seed — I actually like to pour [it] as close to … where the window is because they hop up there, and I can see them better.”



Try birding at night

Edward Warden is president of the Chicago Ornithological Society and co-founder of the Chicago Nighthawk Project, which works with volunteers to count nighthawks around Chicago and to figure out ways to conserve their numbers.

When Warden and other volunteers go looking for nighthawks on summer evenings, they’re often going to places you might not expect, like Little League fields.



Check out this Costco retention pond

According to Bob Fisher, communications coordinator for the Bird Conservation Network, the retention pond next to the Costco in Orland Park is a great space for birding.

“You wouldn’t normally say, ‘Let’s go to the Costco to go birding,’ but it works for certain types of birds, particularly because of these retention ponds,” Fisher says. “You’ve got a habitat that they can use.”

You can find more birding tips from our WBEZ friends here.

From the press box

Your daily question ☕

Yesterday, we asked you: If you could reconnect with a CPS teacher who positively impacted you, what would you say to them?

Here’s what some of you said…

“I’ve had two very impactful teachers in my youth and if I had the chance, I would say, thank you for your efforts and the lessons you provided. They made learning an engaging experience and I would not have achieved academically without them the way I did.” —Chris Finkley

“I attended Benito Juarez Community Academy high school, even though he wasn’t technically my teacher, he always encouraged me to try my hardest and accomplish my goals. I would like to give a shout-out to Steve Vidal for encouraging his students past and present to achieve their greatest successes!” —Maurice Snell

“Mark Sheridan teachers not only positively impacted my kids but our entire family! I am grateful for the 13 years with CPS! Huge shout out to the school principal too, Mr. O’Connell. He is the best!” — Erika Domalewski Vazzana

“Dear Chefmo Morris and Georgia Johnson of Tilden — thank you for nurturing my culinary gift. For not only showing me the wonderful opportunities life had for me, but supporting and believing in me along the way. I appreciate you so much. Your Impact on my life will echo for generations.” —Iysha Mitchell

“John Catomer — he impacted all his students. When I use to get bullied, he told me they see the light in you and that’s why they trying to bring you down! Don’t let them! He showed me how to be a leader and helped me through times when I wished I would die.” —Sonia Aguilar

“Ms. Valentino and Mr. Esposito — thank you for taking the time to help me along the way and for being kind and for noticing me.” — Ella Bella Mtnz

“I would say thank you for believing in the potential I had and encouraging me to believe that anything was possible for myself.” —Chris Vaughn

“I am a proud product of CPS and grew up in Woodlawn. I thank all my teachers from kindergarten through high school who encouraged me, motivated me, inspired me, and convinced me that I could do whatever I desired with hard work and determination.” — Yvonne Coleman

“Thank you. Because of you, I am.” —Catherine Franshonn

