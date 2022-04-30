The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, April 30, 2022
Bears Sports NFL

Bears draft P Trenton Gill in seventh round at No. 255 overall

The selection closed out the Bears’ 11-man draft class.

Jason Lieser By Jason Lieser
   
SHARE Bears draft P Trenton Gill in seventh round at No. 255 overall
bears_logo.JPG

The Bears went into the draft with six picks, but upped that to 11 with trades Saturday.

Annie Costabile

The Bears closed out the draft by picking up North Carolina State punter Trenton Gill in the seventh round at No. 255 overall. They finished the week with 11 draftees after entering the draft with just six picks.

Punter is open after the Bears let mainstay Pat O’Donnell leave for the Packers in free agency. The only punter on the roster now is journeyman Ryan Winslow.

Gill left N.C. State as the program’s all-time leader with a career average of 46.3 yards per punt.

Here’s the Bears’ 2022 draft class:

Second round, No. 39: Washington CB Kyler Gordon
Second round, No. 48: Penn State S Jaquan Brisker
Third round, No. 71: Tennessee WR Velus Jones
Fifth round, No. 168: Southern Utah OT Braxton Jones
Fifth round, No. 174: Miami (Ohio) DE Dominique Robinson
Sixth round, No. 186: San Diego State OT Zach Thomas
Sixth round, No. 203: Baylor RB Trestan Ebner
Sixth round, No. 207: Illinois C Doug Kramer
Seventh round, No. 226: Southern G Ja’Tyre Carter
Seventh round, No. 254: Cal FS Elijah Hicks
Seventh round, No. 255: N.C. State P Trenton Gill

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bears take Cal safety Elijah Hicks in Round 7
Bears draft Illinois center Doug Kramer, a Hinsdale Central grad
Bears draft DE Dominique Robinson in fifth round at No. 174 overall
Bears draft SDSU tackle Zach Thomas in Round 6
Bears take OT Braxton Jones in Round 5
Halas Intrigue, Episode 222: The picks are in
The Latest
Cal safety Elijah Hicks defends a Stanford opponent in 2019.
Bears
Bears take Cal safety Elijah Hicks in Round 7
The 5-11, 203-pound 22-year-old spent his first three years with the Golden Bears at cornerback before moving to safety in 2020.
By Patrick Finley
 
1394670602.jpg
White Sox
White Sox-Angels delayed by rain
The Sox lead 4-0 with two outs in the top of the sixth inning.
By Brian Sandalow
 
Illinois center Doug Kramer gets ready to snap the ball against Nebraska.
Bears
Bears draft Illinois center Doug Kramer, a Hinsdale Central grad
The Bears stayed close to home for the third of their three sixth-round picks, drafting Illinois center Doug Kramer with the No. 207 overall pick Saturday.
By Patrick Finley
 
The Bears took pass rusher Dominique Robinson from Miami (Ohio) in the fifth round of the NFL Draft.
Bears
Bears draft DE Dominique Robinson in fifth round at No. 174 overall
After several trades, the team still has many more picks Saturday.
By Jason Lieser
 
Naomi Judd performs at the CMA Music Festival in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, June 13, 2009.
Entertainment and Culture
Naomi Judd, singer of The Judds, dies at 76
“Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness,” Wynonna and Ashley Judd said in a statement.
By Kristin M. Hall | AP
 