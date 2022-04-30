Bears draft P Trenton Gill in seventh round at No. 255 overall

The Bears closed out the draft by picking up North Carolina State punter Trenton Gill in the seventh round at No. 255 overall. They finished the week with 11 draftees after entering the draft with just six picks.

Punter is open after the Bears let mainstay Pat O’Donnell leave for the Packers in free agency. The only punter on the roster now is journeyman Ryan Winslow.

Gill left N.C. State as the program’s all-time leader with a career average of 46.3 yards per punt.

Here’s the Bears’ 2022 draft class:

Second round, No. 39: Washington CB Kyler Gordon

Second round, No. 48: Penn State S Jaquan Brisker

Third round, No. 71: Tennessee WR Velus Jones

Fifth round, No. 168: Southern Utah OT Braxton Jones

Fifth round, No. 174: Miami (Ohio) DE Dominique Robinson

Sixth round, No. 186: San Diego State OT Zach Thomas

Sixth round, No. 203: Baylor RB Trestan Ebner

Sixth round, No. 207: Illinois C Doug Kramer

Seventh round, No. 226: Southern G Ja’Tyre Carter

Seventh round, No. 254: Cal FS Elijah Hicks

Seventh round, No. 255: N.C. State P Trenton Gill

