Bears draft P Trenton Gill in seventh round at No. 255 overall

The Bears closed out the draft by picking up North Carolina State punter Trenton Gill in the seventh round at No. 255 overall. They finished the week with 11 draftees after entering the draft with just six picks.
Punter is open after the Bears let mainstay Pat O’Donnell leave for the Packers in free agency. The only punter on the roster now is journeyman Ryan Winslow.
Gill left N.C. State as the program’s all-time leader with a career average of 46.3 yards per punt.
Here’s the Bears’ 2022 draft class:
Second round, No. 39: Washington CB Kyler Gordon
Second round, No. 48: Penn State S Jaquan Brisker
Third round, No. 71: Tennessee WR Velus Jones
Fifth round, No. 168: Southern Utah OT Braxton Jones
Fifth round, No. 174: Miami (Ohio) DE Dominique Robinson
Sixth round, No. 186: San Diego State OT Zach Thomas
Sixth round, No. 203: Baylor RB Trestan Ebner
Sixth round, No. 207: Illinois C Doug Kramer
Seventh round, No. 226: Southern G Ja’Tyre Carter
Seventh round, No. 254: Cal FS Elijah Hicks
Seventh round, No. 255: N.C. State P Trenton Gill