Monday, November 13, 2023
Bears DE Montez Sweat putting in extra time to catch up on Bears’ scheme after trade

Just two days after his first practice, Sweat played two games for the Bears in five days.

By  Jason Lieser
   
A photo of Montez Sweat pressuring Panthers QB Bryce Young.

Sweat pressured Panthers QB Bryce Young four times in the Bears’ 16-13 win.

New Bears defensive end Montez Sweat barely had time to get the WiFi password at Halas Hall before rushing into a stretch of two games in five days. The extended break after the Panthers game gave him a chance to catch up.

Sweat used at least part of his free weekend to study the scheme, and coach Matt Eberflus said he’s put in extra time with defensive line coaches Travis Smith and Justin Hinds.

“They’ve been doing everything to catch him up, and he’s done a good job with that,” Eberflus said Monday. “He’s super smart [and] obviously a big talent. You saw all the pressures that he gave us last Thursday night, and he’s going to continue to do that.”

Sweat had four pressures on Panthers quarterback Bryce Young in the Bears’ 16-13 win, and the defense got three sacks — its second-best game of the season — in part because of the attention he drew.

The Bears traded a second-round pick for Sweat at the deadline, his first practice was Nov. 2 and he played against the Saints two days later. He signed a four-year, $98 million contract extension the day before the game.

