Measured approach leaves Bears GM Ryan Poles with holes to fill, but also opportunity

Despite a roster full of holes, a glut of salary-cap space and a fan base anticipating, if not expecting, a giant leap to playoff contention in 2023, Bears general manager Ryan Poles has been determined to not get caught up in the frenzy of free agency, like a panicky shopper breaking down the doors on Black Friday.

So far, he has lived up to that. The Bears were so loaded with salary-cap cash, Poles could have signed arguably the top offensive and defensive players in free agency — Chiefs offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. and Eagles defensive tackle Javon Hargrave — filling two of their most glaring holes, and still had ample shopping money remaining.

Instead, Poles resisted the temptation. He passed on both Hargrave (four years, $84 million with the 49ers) and defensive tackle Dre’Mont Jones (three years, $51 million with the Seahawks). He dropped out of a silly-money bidding war for offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey (five years, $87 million with the Broncos).

Poles splurged on Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (four years, $72 million) and completed the first wave with reasonable deals to sign Titans guard Nate Davis (three years, $30 million), Titans defensive end DeMarcus Walker (three years, $21 million) and Eagles linebacker T.J. Edwards (three years, $19.5 million). On Tuesday, he added Seahawks reserve running back Travis Homer (two years, $4.5 million), ESPN reported.

Free agency just started, Poles is not done and it remains to be seen if he erred by not jumping on Hargrave or Jones to upgrade the defensive line. But the Bears still have more cap space than any team in the league, which gives Poles a chance to wait out the market and pick off some bargains. And Brown Jr. is still out there.

It’s overstating it to say this is a make-or-break offseason for Poles, but it’s a critical one after starting out with the No. 1 overall draft pick, all that salary-cap space and all those roster holes to fill. Who knows how things will shake out — a lot still has to go right for Poles and coach Matt Eberflus to take a reasonable step to the 9-8/8-9 range and playoff contention in 2023.

But Poles’ flexibility is admirable. He aggressively took an early good deal for the No. 1 overall pick when he easily could have waited for teams to fall in love with one of the top quarterbacks and possibly pay even more. But he has been more patient and measured in free agency, avoiding the early frenzy, signing scheme-specific players who can make a difference, and leaving room to make a big play when the market dust settles.

Right or wrong, Poles is doing what he set out to do — keep the long-term picture in mind instead of being fixated on an immediate boost after going 3-14 last season. Instead of staying in the top four of the draft and virtually assuring himself of getting Alabama defensive Will Anderson or Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter, he dropped down to No. 9 and picked up future draft picks that could put the Bears back in the top five of the draft next year.

And so far in free agency, Poles is trying to strengthen the foundation — his four acquisitions Monday are 28 and younger, with contracts that won’t hamstring the Bears in the future. Poles is building the Bears for 2025 and beyond as well as 2023. Some of these guys might actually play at George S. Halas Stadium at PNC Park in Arlington Heights someday. More than the Bears had last year, anyway.