Thursday, September 21, 2023
Bears re-sign QB Nathan Peterman

One day after cutting Nathan Peterman, the Bears are bringing him back.

By  Patrick Finley
   
Chicago Bears v Indianapolis Colts

The Bears re-signed Nathan Peterman.

Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images

One day after cutting Nathan Peterman, the Bears are re-signing him.

A source confirmed Thursday morning that Peterman was signed to the 53-man roster one day after he was released from it.

Peterman has been the Bears’ No. 2 quarterback in each of the first two games, though the Bears left open the possibility that rookie Tyson Bagent could pass him on the depth chart. Peterman’s brief absence from the roster doesn’t preclude him from being the No. 2 quarterback Sunday in Kansas City.

Bagent, from small Shepherd University, outplayed Peterman in training camp and was kept on the Bears’ 53-man roster. The Bears released Peterman on cut day and then re-signed him to the 53-man roster; the club figured that he was less likely to draw interest from other teams than Bagent would.

Peterman, 29, started one game for the Bears last season — their season finale loss to the Vikings.

The Latest
Rupert Murdoch at the WSJ. Magazine 2017 Innovator Awards at The Museum of Modern Art in New York.
Business
Rupert Murdoch, the creator of Fox News, is stepping down as head of News Corp. and Fox Corp.
Besides Fox News, Murdoch started the Fox broadcast network, the first to successfully challenge the Big Three of ABC, CBS and NBC, with shows like “The Simpsons.”
By David Bauder | AP
 
The act of making a meal can be beneficial for mental health, as the act of cooking can stimulate the brain, boost creativity and enhance emotional wellness.
Eat Well
Eating well, self-care go hand in hand
A healthy relationship with food is a solid foundation for mental wellness.
By Associated Press
 
COVID-19 home tests indicating a positive result.
Coronavirus: Essential News
Four free COVID tests per household again will be offered via website orders starting Monday, here’s how to get them
The Biden administration has announced it’s providing funding to produce another round of free at-home tests via the COVIDTests.gov website.
By Will Weissert | AP
 
Police_tape.jpg
Crime
8 armed robberies within hour on North Side overnight
One of the victims was a 78-year-old man and most of the heists involved multiple men approaching the victims, flashing a gun and demanding personal belongings.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Crime scene tape.
Crime
3 shot, 1 fatally, in Brighton Park
A 20-year-old woman was killed and two other people wounded during a shooting in the 4300 block of South Rockwell Avenue, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 