Bears re-sign QB Nathan Peterman

One day after cutting Nathan Peterman, the Bears are re-signing him.

A source confirmed Thursday morning that Peterman was signed to the 53-man roster one day after he was released from it.

Peterman has been the Bears’ No. 2 quarterback in each of the first two games, though the Bears left open the possibility that rookie Tyson Bagent could pass him on the depth chart. Peterman’s brief absence from the roster doesn’t preclude him from being the No. 2 quarterback Sunday in Kansas City.

Bagent, from small Shepherd University, outplayed Peterman in training camp and was kept on the Bears’ 53-man roster. The Bears released Peterman on cut day and then re-signed him to the 53-man roster; the club figured that he was less likely to draw interest from other teams than Bagent would.

Peterman, 29, started one game for the Bears last season — their season finale loss to the Vikings.

