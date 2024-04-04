NFL mock draft: Predicting Bears’ picks at No. 1, 9

The Bears are zeroing on what they want to do in the draft.

“Every day I feel like we get more and more clarity as we move forward,” general manager Ryan Poles said last week. “We’re excited about where we’re going — and everything looks promising.”

That’s easy to say when you have the first and ninth pick in the draft. Here’s a look at whom the Poles could take at each spot on April 25 — and where the rest of the league could land — in the Sun-Times’ mock draft:

1. Bears (via Panthers) — USC QB Caleb Williams

The sense at the NFL’s annual meeting— both from people inside and outside the Bears — was that Williams coming to Chicago had become inevitable. He visited Halas Hall on Wednesday.

2. Commanders — LSU QB Jayden Daniels

If “everyone knows what Chicago is going to do at No. 1,” per Patriots coach Jerod Mayo, then things get trickier at No. 2. Washington goes with the more mobile quarterback.

3. Patriots — North Carolina QB Drake Maye

Maye is the third-best quarterback in this draft but is probably better than any passer available next year. By that rationale, the Pats can’t afford to look elsewhere.

4. Cardinals — Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr.

Harrison’s refusal to participate in the NFL’s industrial draft complex — he didn’t do drills at his pro day or the Scouting Combine — doesn’t change the fact he’s the best wideout.

5. Vikings (projected trade with Chargers) — Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy

The Vikings dealt for the Texans’ first-round pick for the ability to move No. 23 again — in our mock, alongside their own No. 11 overall pick — to try to find Kirk Cousins’ replacement.

6. Giants — LSU WR Malik Nabers

The Vikings jumping ahead of the Giants takes away the last top-tier option at quarterback, so they’ll take a standout receiver to pair with Daniel Jones.

7. Titans — Notre Dame T Joe Alt

One year after taking Northwestern’s Peter Skoronski, the Titans draft the surest thing among this year’s left tackle prospects. Signing Calvin Ridley took them out of the receiver market.

8. Falcons — Alabama EDGE Dallas Turner

After signing Cousins and adding receivers Darnell Mooney, Rondale Moore and Ray-Ray McCloud, the Falcons take the first defender off the draft board.

9. Bears — Washington WR Rome Odunze

The Bears could extend both DJ Moore and fellow receiver Keenan Allen in the next few months. Odunze, who visited Halas Hall on Thursday, can learn under them.

10. Jets — Georgia TE Brock Bowers

The Jets signed tackles Morgan Moses and Tyron Smith this offseason, taking away the motivation to give Aaron Rodgers a blocker in the draft.

11. Chargers (projected trade with Vikings) — Oregon State T Taliese Fuaga

Fuaga, a mauler who fits best on the right side, fits wonderfully with Rashawn Slater entrenched on the left. Right tackles are having their moment — the Bears took one 10th last year.

12. Broncos — Washington QB Michael Penix

There are reasons to worry about Penix’s health — he’s torn the same ACL twice — but the Broncos are one of the few teams with a starting job there for the taking.

13. Raiders — Oregon QB Bo Nix

Nix is old — less than a year younger than Justin Fields — and his ceiling is limited. But after starting a record 61 college games, he can play right away for a team with a bad QB room.

14. Saints — Penn State T Olu Fashanu

Caleb Williams’ former high school teammate and the reigning Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year, Fashanu would be good value seven picks after Alt goes off the board.

15. Colts — Iowa CB Cooper DeJean

The Colts need a way to slow down the pass game in an AFC South that has added receivers Stefon Diggs (to the Texans) and Ridley (to the Titans) in the past month.

16. Seahawks — Texas DT Byron Murphy

GM John Schneider has a well-earned reputation for trading back in Round 1 — he did so in 2014 and 2016-19 — but Murphy would give new head coach Mike Macdonald a gritty defensive piece.

17. Jaguars — Toledo CB Quinyon Mitchell

Like the Colts, the Jaguars need to prepare to face a higher level of receiver play in the AFC South. A franchise that’s won more than nine games once in 16 years needs to win now.

18. Bengals — Alabama T JC Latham

Latham is a right tackle, not a left, but that works fine in Cincinnati, where Orlando Brown is manning the left side. Protecting Joe Burrow is never a bad idea.

19. Rams — UCLA EDGE Laiatu Latu

No one will replace Aaron Donald. But the Rams need to improve their pass rush nonetheless. Latu had 34 sacks the last two years at UCLA, just a few miles up the 405 from SoFi Stadium.

20. Steelers — Georgia OT Amarius Mims

He’s a project — Mims started just eight games in college, six of them in 2023 — who will benefit from playing for perhaps the most stable franchise in the NFL.

21. Dolphins — Oregon C/G Jackson Powers-Johnson

He started only 17 games for the Ducks — and 13 at center, all last year — but is the clear-cut top interior lineman prospect in the draft. The Bears visited his pro day last month.

22. Eagles — Alabama CB Kool-Aid McKinstry

The Eagles need to prioritize the position, as they haven’t drafted a cornerback in Round 1 since Lito Sheppard in 2002. The Bears aren’t much better; they’ve done so once.

23. Chargers (projected trade with Vikings) — LSU WR Brian Thomas

The Bolts, who could have kept the fifth pick and had their choice of receivers, land a pretty good one to replace the departed Keenan Allen and Mike Williams.

24. Cowboys — Washington T Troy Fautanu

After starting 27 games at tackle over the past two years, Fautanu would fit well on a team looking to replace their left tackle. The Cowboys had a quiet offseason. Too quiet, maybe?

25. Packers — Penn State EDGE Chop Robinson

Demeioun Robinson was nicknamed “Pork Chop” as a kid, and that alone should be enough justification for him to go to Green Bay. They need pass-rush help, too.

26. Buccaneers — Florida State EDGE Jared Verse

Verse could be picked 15 spots sooner— the Bears could even trade back and land the high-motor edge — but his advanced age and lack of ideal size land him here.

27. Cardinals — Missouri EDGE Darius Robinson

The Cardinals had one sack — one! — over their last six games of the season. That’s unacceptable. They signed two former Bears defensive tackles, Justin Jones and Bilal Nichols.

28. Bills — Texas WR Adonai Mitchell

The Bills traded Stefon Diggs earlier this week. They need to give Josh Allen help — their top three receivers are Curtis Samuel, Khalil Shakir and Mack Hollins. Woof.

29. Lions — Alabama CB Terrion Arnold

The Lions thought they covered their needs in free agency, but then cut cornerback Cam Sutton in late March when there was a warrant out for his arrest.

30. Ravens — Oklahoma T Tyler Guyton

After losing Morgan Moses in free agency, the Ravens need a tackle. Guyton looks the part — the onetime TCU transfer stands 6-foot-8, 322 pounds.

31. 49ers — Illinois DT Jer’Zhan Newton

If teams are comfortable with his medical records — Jones missed Combine drills after having surgery to fix a partial Jones fracture in his foot — he’d be a steal.

32. Chiefs — Georgia WR Ladd McConkey

Even before Rashee Rice’s car crash this week — he escaped healthy but might be in trouble — the Chiefs knew they needed more help at wide receiver.

