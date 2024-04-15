The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, April 15, 2024
Raiders sign ex-Bears offensive lineman Cody Whitehair

The Bears cut Whitehair in February rather than pay a $13.25 million salary cap hit.

By  Patrick Finley
   
Former Bears left guard Cody Whitehair.

The Raiders signed former Bears offensive lineman Cody Whitehair.

Mark ZaleskiAP

Cody Whitehair, the Bears' longest-tenured position player, has a new home: Las Vegas.

The Raiders agreed to sign him to a one-year deal Monday worth $2.5 million, a source said. When Whitehair suits up for the Raiders — and new offensive coordinator Luke Getsy — he will be wearing colors other than navy and orange for the first time as a pro. The former second-round pick played from 2016-23 with the Bears.

The Bears cut Whitehair in February rather than pay a $13.25 million salary cap hit. Whitehair expected the move, given that he'd been benched during the season after struggling with the accuracy of his snaps. He played 87 snaps at center in 2023 despite going into the season as the expected starter. He finished the season as a backup guard, and actually played most of the finale after Nate Davis was hurt.

“As a starter here for seven years, it was tough,” Whitehair said after the season-ending loss to the Packers. “Made the best of it. Gonna continue to play, for sure.”

