Still without his contract signed, Bears QB Caleb Williams salutes students on South Side

Caleb Williams has yet to sign his rookie contract, but he’s very much a Bear. That was apparent Saturday afternoon, which coach Matt Eberflus, general manager Ryan Poles, receiver DJ Moore and even longtime equipment manager Tony Medlin were in attendance as the quarterback presented the Hero Award through his charity, Caleb Cares, inside the Conrad Worrill Track and Field Center in Pullman.

The Bears still haven’t signed Williams, the first pick in the April draft, or receiver Rome Odunze, whom they picked ninth. The clock is ticking: rookies and injured players report to Halas Hall on Tuesday. They are two of five NFL players drafted in the top 18 yet to sign.

Rookie contracts — four years, with a fifth-year team option for first-round picks — are fairly standardized. What’s left to negotiate typically revolves around bonuses, guarantees and offsets. Williams does not have an NFLPA-certified agent but is using legal help.

“My lawyer and attorney and everybody, the head of the Bears, everybody up there at top is handling that,” he said. “That’s not my position that I’m handling.”

It’s unclear if Williams would report Tuesday without a deal — the first practice isn’t until Saturday — but the quarterback was quick to say he was eager to get going.

“You start getting to the end of the break and you’re training and you’re ready to go ... " he said. “I’m really excited, ready to go. I’m really happy to be back in Chicago and to get this thing going. We’re only about three weeks away (from the Aug. 1 exhibition opener against the Texans).”

Students from CPS high schools sat in the stands Saturday afternoon while Williams saluted those among them who demonstrated kindness and respect, which discourages bullying. Williams was introduced to the crowd after remarks from Mayor Brandon Johnson — who said Williams was “demonstrating his love for humanity” — and Ald. Michelle Harris.

Award-winners received footballs, which Williams happily rifled into the stands.

“A big reason why I started is to help out in areas where I would say it’s needed — or where it’s shown percentage-wise it’s needed,” said Williams, who has also honored students in Los Angeles and his hometown of Washington D.C. “It’s huge for me to start in places that I can be or have been and been able to reach and use my platform to reach people. So it’s great to start it here in Chicago.”