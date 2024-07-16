Bears agree to sign top overall pick Caleb Williams

Bears quarterback Caleb Williams signed his rookie contract Tuesday, a source said, eliminating any unnecessary drama heading into training camp.

It came just in time — rookies reported Tuesday for orientation.

Williams is expected to make $39.4 million over four seasons with a fifth-year option the Bears need to decide on after three full seasons. He’ll get a $25.5 million signing bonus.

Bears rookies and injured players reported to Halas Hall on Tuesday. As the clock ticked down toward the report date, Williams and receiver Rome Odunze were two of five first-round picks — all in the top 18 selections — yet to ink their deals. The list features two Vikings, including quarterback Minnesota’s J.J. McCarthy.

Odunze signed earlier Tuesday.

The Collective Bargaining Agreement makes rookie contracts fairly standardized, with salaries set in advance. What’s left to negotiate typically revolves around language surrounding bonuses, guarantees and offsets.

Williams does not have an NFLPA-certified agent and had to negotiate for himself directly with the Bears, in accordance with league rules. He used legal advisers, referencing them Saturday when asked about his deal.

“My lawyer and attorney and everybody, the head of the Bears, everybody up there at top is handling that,” he said after handing out Caleb Cares Hero awards on the South Side. “That’s not my position that I’m handling.”

Williams had taken a similar stance throughout negotiations; in June, he said that allowing lawyers to try to work on his contract allows to “be free-minded on the field.”

Per league rules, he could not report to training camp without a contract.