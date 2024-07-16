The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, July 16, 2024
Bears Sports NFL

Bears agree to sign top overall pick Caleb Williams

Williams is expected to make $39.4 million over four seasons with a fifth-year option the Bears need to decide on after three full seasons.

By  Patrick Finley
   
SHARE Bears agree to sign top overall pick Caleb Williams
BEARS-051124-46.jpg

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams, the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft, warms up during Bears rookie minicamp at Halas Hall in Lake Forest, Friday, May 10, 2024.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Bears quarterback Caleb Williams signed his rookie contract Tuesday, a source said, eliminating any unnecessary drama heading into training camp.

It came just in time — rookies reported Tuesday for orientation.

Williams is expected to make $39.4 million over four seasons with a fifth-year option the Bears need to decide on after three full seasons. He’ll get a $25.5 million signing bonus.

Bears rookies and injured players reported to Halas Hall on Tuesday. As the clock ticked down toward the report date, Williams and receiver Rome Odunze were two of five first-round picks — all in the top 18 selections — yet to ink their deals. The list features two Vikings, including quarterback Minnesota’s J.J. McCarthy.

Odunze signed earlier Tuesday.

The Collective Bargaining Agreement makes rookie contracts fairly standardized, with salaries set in advance. What’s left to negotiate typically revolves around language surrounding bonuses, guarantees and offsets.

Williams does not have an NFLPA-certified agent and had to negotiate for himself directly with the Bears, in accordance with league rules. He used legal advisers, referencing them Saturday when asked about his deal.

“My lawyer and attorney and everybody, the head of the Bears, everybody up there at top is handling that,” he said after handing out Caleb Cares Hero awards on the South Side. “That’s not my position that I’m handling.”

Williams had taken a similar stance throughout negotiations; in June, he said that allowing lawyers to try to work on his contract allows to “be free-minded on the field.”

Per league rules, he could not report to training camp without a contract.

Latest on the Bears
Rome Odunze
Bears
Bears sign rookie WR Rome Odunze
Like all first-round picks, he’ll have a team option for his fifth season.
By Patrick Finley
 
Caleb Williams
Bears
With rookies to report Tuesday, Bears' top two picks remain unsigned
Quarterback Caleb Williams, the first overall pick, and receiver Rome Odunze, the ninth selection, are among the few NFL rookies yet to ink their deals. They are the two highest selections among the five unsigned first-rounders left.
By Patrick Finley
 
IMG_3816.jpg
Bears
Still without a contract, Bears QB Caleb Williams salutes students on South Side
Bears rookies and injured players are set to report to Halas Hall on Tuesday, with veterans arriving Friday.
By Patrick Finley
 

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Ryan Poles has pieces in place for Bears' next step
Bears' training-camp practices sell out in minutes
Bears lay it on the (offensive) line for 2024
NFL power rankings: Are Bears, QB Caleb Williams ready to make their move?
Ranking the new additions to the NFL uni-verse
Will Bears cross the nine this season?
The Latest
Michael Anderson removes a tree branch that fell onto his work truck near Hoyne Avenue and Huron Street in Chicago.
La Voz Chicago
Más de 10 tornados registrados en tormentosa noche de Chicago; 160,000 quedan sin luz
A partir de las 9:45 p.m., el servicio meteorológico informó de 10 tornados activos en el área de Chicago, según los meteorólogos de ABC7 y WGN-TV. Era demasiado pronto para evaluar los posibles daños, pero poco después de las 10 p.m., ComEd informó de 2,226 fallos que afectaron a 201,217 clientes.
By Violet Miller Kaitlin Washburn , and 2 more
 
Michael Anderson removes a tree branch that fell onto his work truck near Hoyne Avenue and Huron Street in Chicago.
Weather
Chicago hit by derecho, 153,000 still without power
The National Weather Service is investigating more than 25 possible tornadoes, though it’s unlikely the number of confirmed twisters will be that high.
By Sophie Sherry Mary Norkol , and 3 more
 
0716 CST COver.jpg
News
Editor's note: Here's why you didn't get a newspaper today
Today’s Sun-Times was not printed due to issues at our vendor’s printing facility. We’ve made the e-paper available for free today and we hope Tuesday’s paper will be delivered with Wednesday’s.
By Jennifer Kho
 
Sean Grusd leaving federal court in Chicago last month.
Crime
Grandma's $50M trust fund a fake, feds say in latest allegation against scammer awaiting sentencing
Sean Grusd pleaded guilty last year to stealing $23 million from investors in Chicago and elsewhere. With the latest allegation, prosecutors now want him locked up until sentencing.
By Frank Main
 
The U.S. Navy Blue Angels perform during the Air and Water Show at North Avenue Beach, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
La Voz Chicago
Este es el programa completo del Chicago Air and Water Show de 2024 frente al lago
Este año regresan los Blue Angels del Navy y los Golden Knights del Army, a los que se unen los debutantes RJ Gritter y los Trojan Phlyers, entre otros.
By Miriam Di Nunzio
 