Angel Reese, Kamilla Cardoso making a difference for Sky

Lines were wrapped around Wintrust Arena more than two hours before the Sky’s home opener Saturday against the Sun.

Inside, two groups enjoyed early courtside access to watch the Sky warm up. It was a relatively quiet setting before an eruption of cheers broke out.

The applause was in response to rookie Angel Reese taking the court. Minutes later, there was another burst of cheers. This time, it was in response to a wave from rookie Kamilla Cardoso.

When the Sky’s management and coaching staff sat in the team’s war room on draft night after selecting Cardoso with the No. 3 pick and Reese with the No. 7 pick, they knew change was coming to the franchise. But they didn’t know the impact would be this monumental and immediate.

‘‘I don’t know that anybody knew it would be this phenomenal,’’ Sky CEO Adam Fox told the Sun-Times. ‘‘We knew we were doing something that made sense. We moved up [in the draft] to make sure we could try and make this happen. We had an idea we were getting great basketball players, big personalities and people who could bring a lot of attention.’’

The impact Cardoso and Reese have made is substantial. Last week, Fox told the Sun-Times that the Sky’s ticket sales and revenue had increased by 33% and 58%, respectively. On Saturday, he said those numbers continue to improve.

As far as merchandise goes, the Sky have matched their sales for the entire 2023 season in the four weeks since the draft.

The Sky said the home opener was a sellout. Among the attendees were minority owner Dwyane Wade and his wife, Gabrielle Union, who sat courtside with Wade’s mother, Jolinda, and daughter Kaavia.

‘‘The notoriety and attention that our players have brought — and let’s not leave out coach [Teresa] Weatherspoon, either — the attention and energy they’ve brought has been significant,’’ Fox said.

After trading franchise player Kahleah Copper during the offseason, uncertainty appeared to be the only certainty about the Sky. No starter remains from their 2021 title season, and the team is rebuilding.

Drafting Cardoso and Reese, however, has brought big energy to a moment that otherwise might have lacked enthusiasm.

Entering their game against the Sun, the Sky were 2-1 after handing the Liberty their first loss of the season Thursday in New York. It’s a small sample size, but Weatherspoon has the Sky playing like a team that might be able to avoid another down year.

‘‘Winning the championship [in 2021], going to the conference finals [in 2022], a little bit of a down year last year and now we have the chance to bounce back,’’ Fox said. ‘‘It’s a little bit by design, a little bit by good fortune.’’

Reese’s rebounding prowess

Through the Sky’s first three games, Reese had proved her game will translate to the WNBA.

She has some issues to clean up, such as being able to finish around the rim and her free-throw percentage, but her rebounding already is top-notch.

Reese grabbed 15 offensive rebounds in her first three games, becoming only the third player in WNBA history to do so.

Latest on injuries

Guard Diamond DeShields and forward Isabelle Harrison were available against the Sun. DeShields was on a minutes restriction, and Harrison would play ‘‘if we see fit,’’ Weatherspoon said.

Cardoso still is expected to make her WNBA debut Friday.

