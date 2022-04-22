The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, April 22, 2022
Coronavirus Coronavirus Vaccine News News

COVID-19 risk level increases to ‘medium’ in DuPage County as cases rise statewide

Three other Illinois counties have also seen their risk level elevated from “low” to “medium” under the latest CDC guidelines. The entire state was in the “low” category until about a month ago when coronavirus cases began to rebound.

Mitchell Armentrout By Mitchell Armentrout
   
SHARE COVID-19 risk level increases to ‘medium’ in DuPage County as cases rise statewide
A person submits a COVID-19 test sample earlier this year at Chicago’s federal courthouse. Cases are on the rise statewide.

A person submits a COVID-19 test sample earlier this year at Chicago’s federal courthouse. Cases are on the rise statewide.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

The elderly and immunocompromised are now advised to mask up when gathering indoors in a swath of Chicago’s western suburbs as COVID-19 cases rise statewide.

A rise in cases and hospitalizations in DuPage County has moved it to the “medium” transmission category set by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, public health officials said Friday.

Three other Illinois counties have also seen their risk level elevated from “low” to “medium” under the latest CDC guidelines. Those are Champaign, McLean and Piatt counties in the central region of the state.

The entire state was in the “low” category until about a month ago when coronavirus cases began to rebound. Nearly 2,800 Illinoisans have tested positive per day over the last week, a rate that has more than doubled since March 22 — and that doesn’t include at-home tests.

New COVID-19 cases by day

Graphic by Jesse Howe and Caroline Hurley | Sun-Times

Source: Illinois Department of Public Health


Graph not displaying properly? Click here.

Officials have attributed the state’s case rise to the more infectious BA.2 subvariant of Omicron, as well as an expected bump due to the lifting of mask mandates. Gov. J.B. Pritzker fell in line with a federal court’s ruling this week to lift mask requirements on public transit. The governor lifted the statewide mandate for facial coverings in most other public settings on Feb. 28.

The latest CDC-driven masking guidelines remain recommendations, not a mandate.

Pritzker and other leaders so far have downplayed the steady rise in cases, noting that severe cases resulting in hospitalization or death have remained near pandemic lows.

Related

Hospital admissions have crept up across the state, with the 613 COVID patients occupying beds Thursday night marking the highest number since March 13.

Intensive care unit admissions are also at a one-month high, but the overall average rate of new hospital admissions per day has leveled off over the past few days, according to data kept by the Illinois Department of Public Health.

COVID-19 transmission and hospitalizations are considered low in counties marked green on this map, and medium in counties marked yellow. It is based on CDC data as of April 22, 2022.

COVID-19 transmission and hospitalizations are considered low in counties marked green on this map, and medium in counties marked yellow. It is based on CDC data as of April 22, 2022.

Illinois Department of Public Health

The virus is still claiming about eight Illinois lives per day, almost as low as the death rate has been throughout the pandemic.

“The most important thing we can do to protect ourselves and our loved ones from severe health outcomes from COVID-19 is to remain up-to-date with our vaccinations,” acting Illinois Public Health Director Dr. Amaal Tokars said in a statement.

Dr. Emanuel Favela is vaccinated at a news conference at Norwegian American Hospital in Humboldt Park n December of 2020.

Dr. Emanuel Favela is vaccinated at a news conference at Norwegian American Hospital in Humboldt Park n December of 2020.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times file

The state has started sending text messages to some residents reminding them they’re eligible for COVID-19 boosters.

About three-quarters of the state population have gotten at least one shot, and about half have been boosted.

For help finding a shot, visit chi.gov/covidvax or call the city’s COVID-19 hotline at 312-746-4835.

In This Stream
Coronavirus in Chicago, Illinois
Illinois COVID case rise ramps up — but ‘different than what we were seeing earlier,’ officials say
View all 1 Stories
Next Up In Coronavirus
CPS employee vaccine mandate reinstated by Illinois appellate court
Justice Dept. to appeal order voiding travel mask mandate
Illinois COVID case rise ramps up — but ‘different than what we were seeing earlier,’ officials say
At-risk immunocompromised Americans decry lifting of travel mask mandate
The Latest
Screen image from “We Are The People Illinois” video responding to the objections to the slate’s nominating petitions.
Politics
QAnot? Far-right conspiracy theorists knocked off Illinois GOP primary ballot — but they insist ‘We are not done’
Six Chicago-area candidates running for office on a platform of baseless claims about fraud in the 2020 election came up short on their nominating petitions, officials say. But the group’s gubernatorial candidate countered that they “would be embarrassed to be on a fake ballot with fake politicians.”
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
1239904156.jpg
White Sox
MLB disciplines White Sox SS Tim Anderson
Anderson suspended one game, fined for inappropriate actions towards fans in Cleveland.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
The Starbucks store at 155 N. Wabash Ave., where workers have petitioned for union certification. A federal agency is scheduled to count employees’ votes on whether to unionize.
Business
Union vote scheduled for 3 Starbucks stores in Chicago
Workers at the locations have sought rights to bargain as members of Workers United, part of the Service Employees International Union.
By David Roeder
 
Cubs manager David Ross (left) congratulates Seiya Suzuki after Suzuki hit a home run in spring training.
Cubs
Manager David Ross bullish on Cubs’ rebuild
With a roster in flux and top prospects still in the farm system, progress often is hard to discern — especially early in the season. But Ross sees a light at the end of the tunnel.
By Mark Potash
 
Sean Newcomb had a 7.20 ERA in three games (5.0 innings) with the Braves this season before he was traded to the Cubs for Jesse Chavez.
Cubs
Sean Newcomb looking for a fresh start with Cubs
After falling out of favor with the Braves, the former first-round draft pick is hoping to get a lot of work as he tries to regain his lost form. “I feel physically as good as I ever have,” he said. “It’s just getting my confidence and feel back. Pitching a lot helps that.”
By Mark Potash
 