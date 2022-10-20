Man charged with murder in July shooting on West Side

A man has been charged with fatally shooting another man in a drive-by attack in July in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side.

Michael Lampley, 25, is accused of shooting Shawn Brown, 31, several times about 1:20 p.m. July 25 in the 3800 block of West Thomas Street, according to Chicago police.

Brown was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died, authorities said.

Lampley is charged with one felony count each of murder, attempted murder, armed habitual criminal and possession of a stolen vehicle, police said.

He is scheduled for bond court Thursday.

