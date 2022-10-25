$2M bail for woman accused of fatally stabbing boyfriend in argument over microwave use

A Cook County judge set bail at $2 million Tuesday for a pregnant woman accused of fatally stabbing her boyfriend last weekend during an argument that began over who could use a microwave to heat food first.

Keshia Golden, 33, her boyfriend and multiple family members were at a home early Sunday in the Austin neighborhood’s 5100 block of West Augusta Boulevard when the couple began to argue over the microwave and Golden knocked a plate out of her boyfriend’s hands, prosecutors said in court.

Golden’s boyfriend, 33, grabbed her and pushed her down against a counter, leading his uncle to step between the couple and separate them, prosecutors said.

Golden’s boyfriend went to their bedroom and Golden allegedly continued to argue with him before getting a knife. A family member tried to separate them, but Golden allegedly reached around them to stab her boyfriend in the thigh, prosecutors said.

Golden’s boyfriend, who has not been identified, was taken to a hospital with a severed artery and died, prosecutors said.

Golden allegedly left the house after the stabbing but then returned when police were present, was identified by other members of the family and was taken into custody.

Golden, who is eight months pregnant with her boyfriend’s child, was not present for the hearing. An assistant public defender appointed on her behalf said she had not yet spoken with her client and could not provide mitigation during the hearing.

Prosecutors said Golden had no criminal history but noted that she and her boyfriend had filed five domestic violence reports with police since June. None resulted in arrest.

In four of the incidents, Golden accused her boyfriend of physical violence, including choking, slapping or punching her. In a report made in August with police, Golden’s boyfriend accused her of stabbing him in the neck, prosecutors said. He was hospitalized but didn’t press charges.

Prosecutors said they intended to file a motion to hold Golden without bail when she is able to be present in court.

After setting bail, Judge Barbara Dawkins scheduled Golden’s next court appearance for Friday.

