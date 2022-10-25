The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, October 25, 2022
Crime News Chicago

$2M bail for woman accused of fatally stabbing boyfriend in argument over microwave use

By  Matthew Hendrickson
   
SHARE $2M bail for woman accused of fatally stabbing boyfriend in argument over microwave use
The Leighton Criminal Courthouse at 26th Street and South California.

The Leighton Criminal Courthouse

Sun-Times file

A Cook County judge set bail at $2 million Tuesday for a pregnant woman accused of fatally stabbing her boyfriend last weekend during an argument that began over who could use a microwave to heat food first.

Keshia Golden, 33, her boyfriend and multiple family members were at a home early Sunday in the Austin neighborhood’s 5100 block of West Augusta Boulevard when the couple began to argue over the microwave and Golden knocked a plate out of her boyfriend’s hands, prosecutors said in court.

Golden’s boyfriend, 33, grabbed her and pushed her down against a counter, leading his uncle to step between the couple and separate them, prosecutors said.

Golden’s boyfriend went to their bedroom and Golden allegedly continued to argue with him before getting a knife. A family member tried to separate them, but Golden allegedly reached around them to stab her boyfriend in the thigh, prosecutors said.

Golden’s boyfriend, who has not been identified, was taken to a hospital with a severed artery and died, prosecutors said.

Golden allegedly left the house after the stabbing but then returned when police were present, was identified by other members of the family and was taken into custody.

Golden, who is eight months pregnant with her boyfriend’s child, was not present for the hearing. An assistant public defender appointed on her behalf said she had not yet spoken with her client and could not provide mitigation during the hearing.

Prosecutors said Golden had no criminal history but noted that she and her boyfriend had filed five domestic violence reports with police since June. None resulted in arrest.

In four of the incidents, Golden accused her boyfriend of physical violence, including choking, slapping or punching her. In a report made in August with police, Golden’s boyfriend accused her of stabbing him in the neck, prosecutors said. He was hospitalized but didn’t press charges.

Prosecutors said they intended to file a motion to hold Golden without bail when she is able to be present in court.

After setting bail, Judge Barbara Dawkins scheduled Golden’s next court appearance for Friday.

Next Up In Crime
8-year-old boy accidentally shot dead by relative, police say
Greyhound employee fatally shot in front of bus station on Near West Side
8-year-old boy among 4 killed by gunfire in Chicago Monday, 8 other people wounded
Man critically injured after struck by car in Back of the Yards
Police oversight commission holds special meeting on proposed CPD budget
Boy, 17, shot, wounded in Chicago Lawn
The Latest
Tim King, founder and CEO of Urban Prep Academies, speaking May 19 during Urban Prep Academies’ College Signing Day at Daley Plaza.
Afternoon Edition
Urban Prep faces CPS takeover, veterans home endures another COVID outbreak and more in your Chicago news roundup
Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
By Matt Moore
 
Yellow police tape.
News
2 shot, critically wounded while driving on Dusable Lake Shore Drive near Kenwood
The man and woman were shot in the 4500 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Minnesota v Illinois
College Sports
Illinois’ Kendall Smith, Michael Marchese having success that was worth the wait
The Illini are in the driver’s seat in the Big Ten West because of a bunch of players — including this pair of sixth-year guys from Chicagoland — who’ve proved they can cut it, after all, in big-time college football.
By Steve Greenberg
 
Mayor Lori Lightfoot presides at a City Council meeting.
City Hall
Lightfoot abuses ‘emergency’ powers when proposing some legislation, City Council member says
Ald. Brendan Reilly is proposing that legislation introduced directly to committee be sent to alderpersons and publicly posted at least 48 hours before a hearing, along with an “unbiased summary” and a “statement explaining the urgency.”
By Fran Spielman
 
Andres Robledo Jr. stands in front of repurposed ice fishing tents used for shelter for houseless individuals that he sourced for various camps underneath the Dan Ryan Expressway at Canalport in East Pilsen, Monday, October 24, 2022.
News
High-quality orange tents given to homeless set for city removal, too
Andy Robledo said the $350+ tents are necessary to help homeless people survive the city’s winter while they wait on a long city list for permanent housing.
By David Struett
 