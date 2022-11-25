The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, November 25, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Woman killed, teen injured in Jeffrey Manor shooting

They were walking through a vacant lot in the 2300 block of East 100th Street when they were attacked, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Woman killed, teen injured in Jeffrey Manor shooting
Two people were shot in Jeffrey Manor Friday night. One died.

Two people were shot in Jeffrey Manor Friday night. One died.

Adobe Stock Photo

A woman was killed and a teen was wounded in a shooting Friday night in Jeffrey Manor.

The woman, 42, and a 14-year-old boy were walking through a vacant lot in the 2300 block of East 100th Street about 9:50 p.m. when someone driving a black SUV approached the pair and opened fire, Chicago police said.

The woman was shot in the hip and taken the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she later died, police said.

The teen was shot in the shoulder and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

Next Up In Crime
15-year-old shot in Humboldt Park
Boy, 14, shot while on ride-share bicycle in Jeffery Manor
Man claiming to have bomb arrested at O’Hare Airport
Man found fatally shot in Roseland
Two teens shot in North Lawndale
Man fatally shot in Chatham
The Latest
Sacred-Heart Griffin’s Bill Sanders (1) runs up the side line during the fourth quarter.
High School Football
Sacred Heart-Griffin sends retiring coach Ken Leonard off with a sixth state title
Leonard, the winningest coach in state history, has won more than 400 games and after the Cyclones’ 44-20 win against Providence, he will retire with six state championships.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Nikola Vucevic
Bulls
Blame Vooch? Bulls big man Nikola Vucevic is used to the criticism
His detractors likely will be out again in the wake of the Bulls’ overtime loss Friday to the Thunder in Oklahoma City. But his teammates and coaches know how important he is to the Bulls’ success.
By Joe Cowley
 
Galt Airport in Wonder Lake.
News
Pilot killed in plane crash in McHenry County
The single-engine plane crashed near Galt Airport in Wonder Lake, officials said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Residents vote in the midterm elections on Nov. 8 at the Chicago History Museum in the Lincoln Park neighborhood.
Columnists
Abortion’s influence on Illinois politics
Most every pre-election poll claimed that voters ranked abortion low on their priority lists. Yet, the abortion issue seemed to drive voters to the polls this year. What happened?
By Rich Miller
 
Dozens ice skate around an ice rink located inside Wrigley Fields outfield, Friday afternoon, Nov. 25, 2022.
News
Skating through the outfield: ‘Winterland’ at Wrigley Field
Winter activities at Gallagher Way have been expanded into the ballpark this year, with a bigger ice rink and carnival rides. Outside, the Christkindlmarket is back.
By Zack Miller
 