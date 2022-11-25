Woman killed, teen injured in Jeffrey Manor shooting

A woman was killed and a teen was wounded in a shooting Friday night in Jeffrey Manor.

The woman, 42, and a 14-year-old boy were walking through a vacant lot in the 2300 block of East 100th Street about 9:50 p.m. when someone driving a black SUV approached the pair and opened fire, Chicago police said.

The woman was shot in the hip and taken the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she later died, police said.

The teen was shot in the shoulder and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

