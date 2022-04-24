Man hospitalized after shooting on Eisenhower Expressway

A man was hospitalized after a shooting Sunday morning on the Eisenhower Expressway, according to Illinois state police.

Troopers responded to the shooting about 3:25 a.m. on Interstate 290 westbound at Keeler Avenue and found the man, 34, with injuries not considered life threatening, state police said. Preliminary reports say the gunfire came from another car.

The man was taken to an area hospital for treatment, officials said.

About 4:30 a.m., all westbound lanes on the Eisenhower were closed for investigation with traffic being diverted to Homan Avenue, state police said, adding that lanes were reopened about 30 minutes later.

No further information was immediately available.

State police asked anyone who witnessed the shooting or has any knowledge of the incident to contact officials by phone at 847-294-4400. Witnesses can remain anonymous.