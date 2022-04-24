The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, April 24, 2022
Man hospitalized after shooting on Eisenhower Expressway

Troopers responded to the shooting about 3:25 a.m. and found the man with injuries not considered life threatening, Illinois state police said.

One person was injured in a shooting Feb. 27, 2022, on I-94.

A man was shot and wounded April 24, 2022 on the Eisenhower Expressway.

Sun-Times file photo

A man was hospitalized after a shooting Sunday morning on the Eisenhower Expressway, according to Illinois state police.

Troopers responded to the shooting about 3:25 a.m. on Interstate 290 westbound at Keeler Avenue and found the man, 34, with injuries not considered life threatening, state police said. Preliminary reports say the gunfire came from another car.

The man was taken to an area hospital for treatment, officials said.

About 4:30 a.m., all westbound lanes on the Eisenhower were closed for investigation with traffic being diverted to Homan Avenue, state police said, adding that lanes were reopened about 30 minutes later.

No further information was immediately available.

State police asked anyone who witnessed the shooting or has any knowledge of the incident to contact officials by phone at 847-294-4400. Witnesses can remain anonymous.

