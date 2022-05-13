2 killed, 4 wounded Thursday in shootings in Chicago

Two people were killed and four others were wounded in citywide shootings Thursday.



One woman was killed and another wounded in a shooting in Brighton Park. The pair were fighting with a group about 6:10 p.m. in the 2900 block of West 45th Street when someone opened fire, Chicago police said. A woman, 23, was struck in the arm and transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where was later pronounced dead, police said. She has not yet been identified. Another woman, 22, suffered a gunshot wound to the body and brought herself to the same hospital in critical condition, police said.

A man was found shot to death inside a parked car on the Near West Side. The man, 33, was found with multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body in a car in the 200 block of South Hoyne Avenue about 11:40 p.m., police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. No other details regarding the attack were immediately available.

Around the same time, another man, 29, was sitting in his car in the 3800 block of West Belmont Avenue when he was shot in the right arm, police said. He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was in fair condition, police said.

About 10 minutes later, a 20-year-old man was on the sidewalk in the 6400 block of South Bell Avenue when he was shot in the right leg, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago in fair condition.

About an hour earlier, a 21-year-old woman was walking on the sidewalk in the 6900 block of South Justine Street when she was shot in the left foot, police said. She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, officials said.

