Man dies after shooting in Austin neighborhood home

A man died hours after he was shot inside a home Tuesday morning in Austin on the West Side.
Cedric Myles, 36, was shot in his torso in the 5300 block of West Van Buren Street, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
Officers found him inside the home around 5:50 a.m., Chicago police said. Paramedics took him to Stroger Hospital, where he died at 11:10 a.m., authorities said.
Police reported no arrests.
Shootings have dropped 24% and murders have dropped 27% over last year in the 15th police district, which covers Austin, according to police statistics.
