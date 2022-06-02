The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
7 shot, 2 fatally, Wednesday in Chicago

A Chicago police officer was shot during an attempted traffic stop in the 6100 block of South Paulina Street.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
Police set up near the corner of 64th Street and Loomis Boulevard, which is near the location where an officer was shot Wednesday, June 1.

Brian Rich/Sun-Times

Two people were killed and five others were wounded in citywide gun violence Wednesday.

A man was shot and killed early Wednesday after speaking with someone outside an apartment in the Woodlawn neighborhood, Chicago police said.

Bobby Farmby, 35, left his home in the 6200 block of South King Drive and had a “brief conversation” with someone who opened fire at 1:15 a.m., police said. He was struck in his chin and pronounced dead at the scene.

Wednesday afternoon, a man shot and killed another man who confronted him with a knife in Logan Square.

The man, 36, was inside a garage in the 2700 block of North Monticello Avenue when the other man entered around 2 p.m., police said. The man pulled out a gun and fired, striking the knife-wielding man in the head. The attacker, 53, was pronounced dead at the scene.

In other shootings, a 17-year-old boy was wounded Wednesday in Austin on the West Side.

He was on the sidewalk about 3:40 p.m. in the 5300 block of West Madison Street when someone opened fire, striking him in the back, police said.The teen was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

A Chicago police officer is in serious but stable condition after she was shot Wednesday evening in Englewood on the South Side.

Two officers attempted a traffic stop in a marked squad car, but the offenders sped off. While parallel with the officers’ vehicle, shots were fired at the squad car in the 6100 block of South Paulina Street, Police Supt. David Brown said at a news conference Wednesday evening.

The female officer driving the car was shot, and her partner took over the wheel to take her to the University of Chicago Medical Center where she was initially in critical but stable condition.

At least three others were wounded in shootings across Chicago Wednesday.

Eleven people were shot, two fatally, Tuesday in Chicago.

