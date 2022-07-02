Chicago police officer among 25 shot in Chicago Friday; 2 killed and 7 wounded in separate mass shootings

A Chicago police officer was among 25 people shot Friday in Chicago. Two people were killed and seven others wounded in separate mass shootings.



The officer was “ambushed” and shot as he stepped off an elevator while answering a call of a domestic disturbance in Little Italy, the city’s top cop said. The officer was driven to Stroger Hospital, about a mile away, by a police officer from the University of Illinois at Chicago who had also responded to the scene, according to Police Supt. David Brown. He suffered “multiple gunshot wounds” and was undergoing surgery, but was alert and talking, Brown said. Police said his condition was “serious but stable.” Officers had been sent to the 1300 block of West Taylor Street for a domestic call around 8:30 a.m. A dispatcher told them that a 911 caller’s “daughter is texting her that the live-in boyfriend beat her up. The offender is known to carry a gun.” The officers were getting out of an elevator when a gunman opened fire and hit one of them, police said. The officers did not return fire but went back to the ground floor, where the UIC officer drove the wounded officer to Stroger. He is a 15-year veteran of the force.

Hours earlier, two people were killed and three others wounded in a mass shooting outside a fire station in the Loop, in the same area where four people were shot in early May. the five victims were leaving a business in the 400 block of South Wells Street around 1:45 a.m., started arguing with someone they didn’t know and were shot, according to the police. Duan Bates, 29, was shot in the left side of the head and died after being taken to Stroger Hospital, the police and Cook County medical examiner’s office said. A 26-year-old man died at Stroger after being shot in the chest. A 29-year-old man and a male, whose age was unknown, were shot in the buttocks and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition. The fifth victim, a 35-year-old man, was shot twice in the left arm and taken to Northwestern, where he was in good condition.

In the city’s second mass shooting of the day, four people were wounded in West Garfield Park. Just after 9 p.m., a male walking down the 3800 block of West Monroe Street opened fire, striking multiple people, according to the police. A man, about 25 years old, was struck in the back and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition, police said. A woman in her 20s was hit in the leg and taken to the same hospital in good condition, police said. Another woman, 36, and a man, 41, both suffered gunshot wounds to the back, police said. The pair were transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.

A woman was killed and a gunman among two others wounded in a shootout in Chinatown. A man and another gunman were shooting at each other in the 2200 block of South Wentworth Avenue about 10:50 p.m. when gunfire struck the man and two other women, police said. A 24-year-old woman was struck in the torso and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she died due to her injuries, officials said. A second woman, 42, was taken to the University of Chicago with a gunshot wound to her hand, police said. She was listed in good condition. One of the gunmen, a 38-year-old man, was shot in the buttocks and was taken to Northwestern, where he was in critical condition, authorities said.

A person of interest was taken into custody after a 17-year-old girl was fatally shot Friday afternoon in South Lawndale. Just after 3 p.m., Tierra Franklin was near the parking lot of a business in the 2500 block of South Kolin Avenue when a male on a bicycle approached her and opened fire, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. She was struck in the torso and went to St. Anthony Hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Hours earlier, a man was shot to death in West Englewood. The 26-year-old was outside about 5:45 p.m. in the 6500 block of South Wolcott Avenue when someone approached him and opened fire, police said. He was struck in the arm and head and was transported to the University of Chicago where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A 15-year-old boy was shot in a drive-by in Englewood on the South Side. The teen was walking in the 5900 block of South La Salle Street about 2:25 a.m. when someone inside a blue minivan opened fire and continued south, police said. He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital with three gunshot wounds to the left leg and one to the left buttocks, police said. He was listed in good condition.

At least nine others were struck by gunfire in Chicago Friday.

A 14-year-old boy was among four people killed by gunfire in Chicago Thursday, and a 13-year-old boy was among 12 others wounded.