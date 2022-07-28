4 killed by gunfire in Chicago Wednesday, 2 teens among 10 others wounded

Four people were killed by gunfire in Chicago Wednesday, and two teens were among at least 10 others wounded.



A man, 34, was shot to death in South Deering on the South Side. He was traveling in a car near the 10600 block of South Hoxie Avenue when someone fired shots about 1:10 a.m., Chicago police said. The car crashed into two parked cars, police said. Paramedics transported him to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

About five minutes later, a man was killed in a drive-by shooting on the Near West Side. Deveion K. Wilder, 19, was outside in the 2500 block of West Monroe Street when he was shot about 1:15 a.m., police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. A witness told officers they heard gunshots and saw a car speed away, police said. The man was shot in the face and was transported to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A man, 43, was found shot to death in a Grand Crossing home. He was discovered with multiple gunshot wounds inside a home in the 1300 block of East 75th Street around noon, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Hours later, a man was found fatally shot in Roseland on the Far South Side. He was discovered about 3:40 p.m. near an alley in the 11200 block of South Eggleston Avenue, police said. He suffered several gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

A 16-year-old girl and a woman were wounded in a shooting in the West Garfield Park neighborhood. The two were in the 200 block of North Kilpatrick Avenue when someone fired shots just after midnight, police said. The girl was taken in serious condition to Stroger Hospital, police said. The woman, 22, was struck in the ankle and transported to West Suburban Hospital in good condition.

About 15 minutes later, a 15-year-old boy was wounded by gunfire in Englewood on the South Side. The teen was outside in the 6100 block of South Bishop Street when someone fired shots about 12:30 a.m., police said. He was hit in the leg and was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition, police said.

Hours later, a Subway restaurant employee was shot and critically wounded during a robbery attempt in Belmont Cragin on the Northwest Side. The employee was at the counter in the 4700 block of West Fullerton when someone came in and demanded money from the register around 3 a.m., police said. When the worker refused to comply, the gunman shot him in the hand and back before fleeing, police said. The worker, 23, was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

At least six others were wounded by gunfire Wednesday across Chicago.

Two people were killed and six others wounded in citywide shootings Tuesday.

