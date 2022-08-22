Man shot to death while sitting in back seat of car in Little Village

A man was shot to death while sitting in a car in Little Village on the Southwest Side Monday night.

La Voz AARP Lea este artículo en español en La Voz Chicago, un servicio presentado por AARP Chicago.

Three people approached the car in the 2500 block of South Karlov Avenue about 9:20 p.m. and fired more than 20 rounds, Chicago police said.

Luis Rodriguez, 33, was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

The attackers fled in a blue truck, according to police.

No one was in custody.

