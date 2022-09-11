Boy, 14, shot in drive-by in Chicago Lawn — third teen struck by gunfire in less than 5 hours on South Side

A 14-year-old boy was wounded in a drive-by shooting Sunday night in Chicago Lawn — the third teen wounded by gunfire in less than five hours on the South Side.

The boy was in the 2500 block of West 70th Street around 7:10 p.m. when a dark vehicle approached and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said.

He was struck in the side and buttocks and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition, police said.

On Sunday afternoon, a man with a concealed carry license shot a 13-year-old boy who broke into his car in Bronzeville, police said. The boy was struck in the leg and taken to Comer in an unknown condition.

A couple hours later, a 14-year-old girl was wounded in a shooting at a home in Gresham, police said. She was shot in the face and taken to Comer in critical condition.

