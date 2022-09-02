The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, September 2, 2022
Chicago police make 25 arrests in gang and drug busts in Little Village, Pilsen, Austin

Officers seized nine vehicles, two guns and 900 grams of cocaine worth $116,000, Police Supt. David Brown said.

By  David Struett
   
CPD Supt. David Brown speaks with reporters on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, about recent arrests.

CPD/Twitter

Chicago police on Friday said they’ve arrested 25 people in a series of investigations focusing on gangs and drug markets in Little Village, Pilsen and Austin.

Seized in the busts were nine vehicles, two guns and 900 grams of cocaine worth $116,000, Supt. David Brown told reporters. Officers also recovered $86,000 worth of heroin, $4,000 of marijuana, $1,700 of MDMA pill, and about $130,000 of cash, he said.

Over the last year, “Operation Shattered Forks” and “Operation Casa de Diablo” focused on gang activity in the 10th and 12th police districts, mainly between Damen and Californa avenues, and between 18th and 25th streets, he said.

On Wednesday, police made arrests in a third gang investigation, “Operation Double Stack” that focused on the 15th District in Austin.

Three of the 25 people arrested were held without bail, Brown said. He criticized judges for allowing most of the others to be released.

“It’s not just the guns on the street, it’s also the drugs being pumped into and poisoning our communities,” Brown said. “Going after the gangs and criminal networks driving violence ... is vital to our city’s future.”

