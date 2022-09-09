Police release video of attempted kidnapping of 5-year-old girl on Northwest Side
The video shows the man walking alongside a woman and the girl about noon Thursday in the 5100 block of West Fullerton Avenue.
The woman and child stop to let the man pass, then the man walks back to them and appears to talk to them before trying to grab the 5-year-old girl as she walked away with her mother, according to the video.
Police described the suspect as Hispanic, around 25, with bright red hair and a thin beard. He is about 5-foot-6 and weighs about 150 pounds, according to police.
Police asked anyone with information to call Area Five detectives at 312-747-9987, or submit an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.
