Tuesday, October 17, 2023
Crime News Chicago

Chatham woman fatally shot during argument with gunman

Lekeysha Taplet, 40, was arguing with a male suspect outside her home in the 8200 block of South Drexel Avenue when he pulled out a gun and shot her.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Crime scene tape. File photo

Sun-Times file

A woman was fatally shot during an argument early Tuesday in Chatham on the South Side.

Just after midnight, Lekeysha Taplet, 40, was arguing with a male suspect outside her home in the 8200 block of South Drexel Avenue when he pulled out a gun and shot her, Chicago police said.

Taplet was struck in the chest and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

No arrests were made.

