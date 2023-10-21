Man shot, killed in Grand Crossing alleyway

A 42-year-old man was killed in an alleyway Saturday afternoon in the Grand Crossing neighborhood on the South Side.
He was shot multiple times in the chest by an unknown person in the 7300 block of South Dorchester Avenue about 12:25 p.m., according to Chicago police.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
No one was in custody as Area One detectives investigated.
Judge decries ‘damn lies’ by federal agents but still gives 7 years to man who sold guns from food truck
