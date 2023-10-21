The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, October 21, 2023
Man shot, killed in Grand Crossing alleyway

He was shot multiple times in the chest in the 7300 block of South Dorchester Avenue, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Crime scene tape.

A man was fatally shot Saturday afternoon in the Grand Crossing neighborhood.

Sun-Times file

A 42-year-old man was killed in an alleyway Saturday afternoon in the Grand Crossing neighborhood on the South Side.

He was shot multiple times in the chest by an unknown person in the 7300 block of South Dorchester Avenue about 12:25 p.m., according to Chicago police.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one was in custody as Area One detectives investigated.

The Latest
This handout picture courtesy of the United States embassy in Jerusalem taken on October 20, 2023 shows Natalie Shoshana Raanan (L) and Judith Tai Raanan speaking on the phone with US President Joe Biden, after being held hostage and later released by Hamas.
Israel-Hamas War
First words from freed Evanston hostages: ‘Thank you so very, very much’
The White House on Saturday released an edited video of Judith and Natalie Raanan’s brief conversation with President Joe Biden, after the mother and daughter were released by Hamas.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Corliss’ Taylen Reed (10) passes against Dyett at Eckersall Stadium.
High School Football
Corliss among 20 Public League schools benefitting from co-op football teams this season
As enrollments continue to diverge among the schools under the Public League football umbrella — which includes both traditional Chicago Public Schools and charters — coops are seen as an increasingly viable way to help grow the sport.
By Mike Clark
 
A dancing sandhill crane at Cog Hill. Credit: Ron Mohr
Chicago outdoors: “Deer Prudence,” dancing sandhills and enduring eagles
A wonderful play on a Beatles song and the deer rut, dancing sandhill crances at Cog Hill and an eagle showing itself near Lemont are among the notes from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.
By Dale Bowman
 
Screenshot_2023_10_19_at_1.02.22_AM.png
Sports Saturday
Book details colorful rise and fall of gambling mecca across river from Cincinnati
Kevin P. Braig, the Judge of the Logan County Court of Common Pleas in Bellefontaine, Ohio, next year will publish “Bookmakers vs. Ball Owners: The Untold Stories of the Birth, Death and Resurrection of Sports Gambling in America.”
By Rob Miech
 
White_Sox_Baseball.jpg
White Sox
White Sox prospect Colson Montgomery is a budding tall star at shortstop
With Tim Anderson coming off a poor season, the 6-3 Montgomery is receiving a lot of attention.
By Mark Gonzales
 