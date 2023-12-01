Man dies months after Logan Square shooting: ‘He is generous, kind hearted, gentle’

A man has died more than three months after he was shot in the Logan Square neighborhood.

Alex Alvarado, 19, was riding in the backseat of a car about 2:45 a.m. Aug. 20 in the 3400 block of West Fullerton Avenue when a motorcyclist pulled up and fired shots, striking Alvarado in the neck, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

He died Wednesday of a gunshot wound, according to an autopsy released Friday by the medical examiner’s office.

Alvarado, of the Humboldt Park neighborhood, had remained hospitalized in critical condition since the attack, his family said. They described him as a “wonderful son, brother, and friend” who could make anyone smile and “brighten up the whole room.”

“His energy is like no other, only seeing the positive in everything. Alex has always wanted to be someone that could make a change in the world,” his family wrote in a GoFundMe created to cover funeral costs.

“Alex is a unique soul: everyone who ever met him knew what an amazing person he is,” the family wrote. “He is generous, kind hearted, gentle and has so much to offer to this world until it was stripped away from him.”

The fundraiser had collected more than $5,500 as of Friday.

No arrests have been made in the shooting.

