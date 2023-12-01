The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, December 1, 2023
Crime News Chicago

Man dies months after Logan Square shooting: ‘He is generous, kind hearted, gentle’

Alex Alvarado, 19, was shot Aug. 20 and remained hospitalized for more than three months. He died Wednesday, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

By  Kade Heather
   
SHARE Man dies months after Logan Square shooting: ‘He is generous, kind hearted, gentle’
Alex Alvarado, 19, was shot Aug. 20 in the Logan Square neighborhood. He died Nov. 29 of a gunshot wound, officials said.

Alex Alvarado, 19, was shot Aug. 20 in the Logan Square neighborhood. He died Nov. 29 of a gunshot wound, officials said.

Provided

A man has died more than three months after he was shot in the Logan Square neighborhood.

Alex Alvarado, 19, was riding in the backseat of a car about 2:45 a.m. Aug. 20 in the 3400 block of West Fullerton Avenue when a motorcyclist pulled up and fired shots, striking Alvarado in the neck, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

He died Wednesday of a gunshot wound, according to an autopsy released Friday by the medical examiner’s office.

Alvarado, of the Humboldt Park neighborhood, had remained hospitalized in critical condition since the attack, his family said. They described him as a “wonderful son, brother, and friend” who could make anyone smile and “brighten up the whole room.”

“His energy is like no other, only seeing the positive in everything. Alex has always wanted to be someone that could make a change in the world,” his family wrote in a GoFundMe created to cover funeral costs.

“Alex is a unique soul: everyone who ever met him knew what an amazing person he is,” the family wrote. “He is generous, kind hearted, gentle and has so much to offer to this world until it was stripped away from him.”

The fundraiser had collected more than $5,500 as of Friday.

No arrests have been made in the shooting.

Next Up In Crime
The one that got away? Burke comes up empty after years-long pursuit of the ‘tuna,’ jurors hear
Two months in prison for retired Chicago firefighter who helped with ‘Tunnel’ siege at U.S. Capitol
Jussie Smollett’s 2021 conviction, sentence upheld on appeal
Woman charged in fatal hit-and-run of bicyclist in Highland Park
Charges pending after baby shot at South Side McDonald’s: CPD
Body pulled from Chicago River in the Loop
The Latest
A Peoples Gas crew members works on an Albany Park neighborhood gas main in 2019.
Business
Peoples Gas warns of lost jobs, dangerous conditions unless regulators OK pipe replacement funding
In a sweeping ruling last month, the Illinois Commerce Commission put a halt to the utility’s perennially delayed and over-budget pipe project, but Peoples Gas says it needs money to wrap up projects safely.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
Ald. Ed Burke (14th) speaks during a Chicago City Council meeting last year.
USA vs. Edward M. Burke
The one that got away? Burke comes up empty after years-long pursuit of the ‘tuna,’ jurors hear
That testimony came as federal prosecutors finished presenting evidence that Burke tried to leverage his political clout to strongarm business for his tax appeals firm out of 601W Companies LLC of New York.
By Jon Seidel
 
That Christmas tree in your living room —&nbsp;real or fake —&nbsp;may trigger your allergies.
Well
‘Christmas tree syndrome’ is real — what are the symptoms and how to avoid it
Dust, insect droppings, pesticide, mold, varying types of pollen and that beloved pine sent might be the culprits making you miserable.
By Katie Camero | USA Today
 
San Diego Padres v Chicago White Sox
Sports Saturday
Polling Place: Which of Jerry Reinsdorf’s teams is in worse shape, the Bulls or the White Sox?
If the results tell us anything, it’s that voters were, on the whole, unable to distinguish between one brand of awful and the other.
By Steve Greenberg
 
Reimagined takes on traditional Filipino talong (clockwise, from bottom left), sisig and kare kare are served at Boonie’s Filipino Restaurant.
Taste
These Chicago Filipino restaurants are pushing the envelope when it comes to the cuisine
With Filipino eateries in the city garnering national attention, chefs say the cuisine has always been here, but now more of them are putting their unique stamp on the food they grew up eating and loving.
By Dorothy Hernandez
 