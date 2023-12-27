The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, December 27, 2023
Chicago police looking to identify suspects in fatal shooting outside Chatham strip mall

Edward Creamer, 53, was arguing with four people, one of whom pulled out a gun and fired shots in the 700 block of East 87th Street near the Chatham Village Square mall.

By  Cindy Hernandez
   
Three suspects in a fatal shooting in the 700 block of East 87th Street were seen fleeing a silver Nissan Dec. 20, 2023.

Chicago police are looking to identity three people involved in the fatal shooting of a man in Chatham last week.

Edward Creamer, 53, was arguing with four people about 1 p.m. on Dec. 20 when one of them pulled out a gun and fired shots in the 700 block of East 87th Street near the Chatham Village Square mall, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Creamer was shot three times and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died, officials said.

Surveillance video showed one of the suspects wearing a black winter hat, blue puffy jacket and blue jeans. The second was wearing a camo-print winter hat, black jacket and black pants. The third was wearing a black baseball cap with a white logo, black jacket, purple shirt and purple pants.

The suspects were seen leaving the scene in a silver Nissan.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or detectives at (312) 747-8271.

