Police issue alert after restaurant burglaries on Near North Side
Chicago police issued an alert Saturday evening about a string of restaurant break-ins that occurred last month on the Near North Side.
In each incident, the suspect forced his way inside restaurants, sometimes shattering glass, taking items and fleeing on foot, police said. All took place in the early morning hours.
The break-ins were reported:
- Feb. 18 in the 500 block of North Wells Street;
- Feb. 21 in the 300 block of West Grand Avenue;
- Feb. 22 in the 200 block of West Institute Place;
- Feb. 26 in the 300 block of West Grand Avenue;
- Feb. 26 in the 100 block of West Grand Avenue;
- Feb. 26 in the 600 block of North State Street;
- Feb. 26 in the 500 block of North State Street;
- Feb. 26 in the 600 block of North State Street;
- Feb. 26 in the 700 block of North Wells Street;
- Feb. 26 in the 400 block of North Clark Street;
- Feb. 27 in the first block of West Illinois Street;
- Feb. 27 in the first block of West Erie Street.
