Tuesday, May 16, 2023
Woman shot and killed in East Garfield Park

The woman, 42, was in the 0-100 block of South Whipple Street when she was shot, police said. The assailant fired shots from a silver sedan and fled the scene.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A woman was fatally shot in East Garfield Park on Tuesday evening, police said.

The woman, 42, was found on the pavement in the 0-100 block of South Whipple Street with multiple gunshot wounds to the body about 6:20 p.m., according to Chicago police.

She was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

A witness told police someone fired shots from a silver sedan and then fled the scene.

No arrests have been made, and detectives are investigating.

Boys, 12 and 16, wounded in shooting outside library in West Garfield Park
Two people were taken into custody a few blocks away. A weapon was recovered at the shooting scene, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Crime
Man fatally shot in Englewood
The man, 41, was in the 6000 block of South Paulina Street about 4:10 p.m. when a Jeep approached and someone opened fire, striking him in his chest, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Crime
Boy, 15, fatally shot in Albany Park
Officers responding to a shots-fired report found a man, 27, and the teen in the 3500 block of West Leland Avenue, police said. The man is hospitalized in fair condition.
By Mary Norkol
 
Crime
Chicago police Officer Aréanah Preston was ‘slated for big things,’ CPD official says
Mourners pay their respects at a visitation for Officer Preston, who was gunned down in a robbery May 6. Her funeral is scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday.
By Kade Heather
 
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Questions around Sky’s frontcourt loom as season approaches
The Sky are far from a solidified group less than 48 hours ahead of the league’s roster cutdown date.
By Annie Costabile
 