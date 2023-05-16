Woman shot and killed in East Garfield Park

A woman was fatally shot in East Garfield Park on Tuesday evening, police said.

The woman, 42, was found on the pavement in the 0-100 block of South Whipple Street with multiple gunshot wounds to the body about 6:20 p.m., according to Chicago police.

She was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

A witness told police someone fired shots from a silver sedan and then fled the scene.

No arrests have been made, and detectives are investigating.

