Woman shot and killed in East Garfield Park
The woman, 42, was in the 0-100 block of South Whipple Street when she was shot, police said. The assailant fired shots from a silver sedan and fled the scene.
A woman was fatally shot in East Garfield Park on Tuesday evening, police said.
The woman, 42, was found on the pavement in the 0-100 block of South Whipple Street with multiple gunshot wounds to the body about 6:20 p.m., according to Chicago police.
She was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
A witness told police someone fired shots from a silver sedan and then fled the scene.
No arrests have been made, and detectives are investigating.
