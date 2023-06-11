Man fatally shot on street in Humboldt Park

A man was shot and killed early Sunday in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.
The 27-year-old was on the street just before 1 a.m. in the 3700 block of West Division Street when he was shot multiple times, Chicago police said.
He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.
No one was in custody.
